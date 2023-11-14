Suella Braverman Slams ‘Uncertain, Weak’ PM Rishi Sunak in Scorching Resignation Letter, Says He Broke Secret Promises Made to Her and Betrayed British People

Ousted Home Secretary Suella Braverman has gone down swinging, fighting back in a blistering resignation letter.

Conservative Firebrand Braverman posted her sharp criticism of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on her X account, for the world to see.

Braverman accuses Sunak of breaking ‘secret promises’ he made to win her support in the leadership contest that followed Liz Truss short-lived premiership.

The Guardian reported:

“Suella Braverman has just posted on X her letter to the PM following her sacking in the reshuffle yesterday. In it she says she only agreed to back him for the leadership last autumn, after Liz Truss resigned, after he agreed to conditions that were put down in writing, which included cutting legal migration, not watering down key pieces of Brexit legislation and publishing statutory guidance to schools to protect biological sex.

Braverman says Sunak has gone back on all these promises. And she accuses him of opting for “wishful thinking as a comfort blanket to avoid having to make hard choices”.

These claims are incendiary. On his first day as PM Sunak promised “integrity, professionalism and accountability”. She claims to have evidence that blows this apart.”

My letter to the Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/7OBzaZnxr2 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) November 14, 2023

Sacked for her controversy against the Met police, Braverman ‘mauled’ Sunak, telling him he ‘manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one of these key policies’.

LBC reported:

“After expressing pride in her record as Home Secretary, Braverman wrote: ‘Despite you having been rejected by a majority of party members during the summer leadership contest and thus having no personal mandate to be prime minister, I agreed to support you because of the firm assurances you gave me on key policy priorities’.

Braverman said Sunak’s response to ‘the rising tide of racism, intimidation, and terrorist glorification’ is ‘uncertain, weak, and lacking in the qualities of leadership that this country needs’.

Continuing her scathing attack on the prime minister, Braverman said: ‘Someone needs to be honest: your plan is not working, we have endured record election defeats, your resets have failed and we are running out of time.”

‘I will, of course, continue to support the government in pursuit of policies which align with an authentic conservative agenda’, she added.”

Read more: