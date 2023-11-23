Such an Obvious Lie: White House Gets Fact-Checked After Telling Americans Food and Gas Prices Have Come Down

On Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told Americans that gas and food prices are down this Thanksgiving.

Karine Jean Pierre also tweeted out that Thanksgiving dinner, gas, airline tickets, car rentals, toys and TV prices are also down..

Her remarks were quickly fact-checked by Twitter community notes.

Gas prices under Joe Biden are significantly higher than they were during the Trump years.

In fact, gas prices have never dropped back to where they were at $2.20/gallon when Joe Biden took over. That was the plan all along.

Via Gas Buddy.



Americans are feeling the pinch in more than just food prices. As millions of Americans plan to hit the road over the holiday, gas prices remain nearly $1/gallon higher than when Biden took office.https://t.co/GQM5rD5iov — NCGOP (@NCGOP) November 22, 2023

Everything is more expensive under Biden.

Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: “We’re making considerable progress in bringing inflation down.” Since Biden took office, Americans have seen a 17.6% price hike — with food prices up 20.9%, rent up 18%, and electricity up 24.7% — and a 3% drop in real wages. pic.twitter.com/Tu74DxLTdP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 20, 2023

And Democrats know this. That’s why they lie.