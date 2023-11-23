Such an Obvious Lie: White House Gets Fact-Checked After Telling Americans Food and Gas Prices Have Come Down

by

On Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told Americans that gas and food prices are down this Thanksgiving.

Karine Jean Pierre also tweeted out that Thanksgiving dinner, gas, airline tickets, car rentals, toys and TV prices are also down..

Her remarks were quickly fact-checked by Twitter community notes.

Gas prices under Joe Biden are significantly higher than they were during the Trump years.
In fact, gas prices have never dropped back to where they were at $2.20/gallon when Joe Biden took over. That was the plan all along.

Via Gas Buddy.

Everything is more expensive under Biden.

And Democrats know this. That’s why they lie.

Thanks for sharing!
