Stunning Miracle Caught on Film: Virgin Mary Statue, Our Lady of Sorrow, ‘CRIES’ in Narco-Infested Mexican City

The small town of El Canal, located in the state of Colima, Mexico, has become the center of attention as a statue of the Virgin Mary is believed to be shedding tears. This awe-inspiring phenomenon has attracted hundreds of churchgoers and curious visitors.

Stunned visitors discovered the miraculous weeping statue at a local church in El Canal. The phenomenon began last month, according to Hispanic news outlet UNO TV.

During catechism classes in El Chanal, Colima, an astonishing discovery was made by a 9-year-old boy. He noticed that the eyes of a Virgin Mary begun to crystallize, creating a moment of surprise and wonder for the children present.

“It catches the boy’s attention, quickly, he looks up and sees her crying. He is amazed and runs with me, and he tells me ‘Teacher, teacher, the Virgin is crying.’ Then I came with him and took the child in my arms and well, yes, the Virgin of Sorrows was almost crying,” said Antonia Ochoa, catechist.

Videos capturing the tears have circulated on social media, leaving many in awe. Witnesses describe seeing water droplets flowing from the statue’s eyes and streaming down its face, creating an emotional and mystifying sight.

El Canal Commissioner Victor Ramos has noted the striking realism of the statue’s eyes when the tears are present. He draws a parallel between the statue’s redness and the redness that occurs in human eyes when one cries, The Sun reported.

“Similarly, when we cry, and our eyes become red, the same happens to the image,” said Ramos.

Ramos associates the tears of the Virgin Mary with the prevalent violence in the region.

Víctor added, “We can associate it with… the violence rates that are being experienced here in the state of Colima, also here in the community.”

Colima, the state where El Canal is located, has gained a reputation as one of the most dangerous cities in Mexico due to narco violence, with an alarming number of intentional homicides. As of October 2023, the Colima Prosecutor’s Office confirmed 702 intentional homicides in the state.

In the face of escalating violence, many churchgoers and visitors perceive the weeping statue as a sign of hope and a call for peace. Maria Mercedes Hernandez, a visitor to the church, expressed her desire for the Virgin Mary to bring peace not only to Colima but also to the world.

She said, “Peace, may she give us peace in Colima and throughout the world, that we may return to the Colima of before.”

