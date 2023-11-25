Study: At Least 30,000 Additional Babies Born After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Good news for families and babies. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, over 30,000 additional babies have been born.

This statistic was from a new study that was published in November 2023 by the Institute of Labor Economics.

The study, which looked at the first half of 2023 showed that births went up about 2.3 percent in states that didn’t allow abortion and compared it to states that didn’t have restrictions.

Fox News reporting:

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, at least 30,000 babies have been born that would have otherwise been aborted, according to a new study published this month. The 32,000 babies were born in states that enacted some form of abortion restriction, according to the study conducted by the Institute of Labor Economics that looked at the effects of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which returned the issue of abortion to the states. “Our primary analysis indicates that in the first six months of 2023, births rose by an average of 2.3 percent in states enforcing total abortion bans compared to a control group of states where abortion rights remained protected, amounting to approximately 32,000 additional annual births resulting from abortion bans,” according to the study.

Currently, 14 states have banned abortion which has helped save unborn babies. The study revealed that those that got abortions had to drive about seven times further to access an abortion clinic.

The statistics show that restrictions do in fact work. They may not prevent abortion, but at least reduce the number.

The Gateway Pundit reported in June of 2022 that Roe V. Wade was overturned.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

Laws related to abortion were returned to the states to decide.