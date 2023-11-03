Special Forces Veteran Tells Joe Rogan Terror Attacks Are Coming to U.S. Because of Open Border: ‘Should Scare You to Death’ (VIDEO)

Tim Kennedy is a Special Forces veteran who now works in television and other media. During a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, Kennedy warned that terror attacks are coming to the United States due to Joe Biden’s open border.

Millions of Americans see the danger that Biden has put the country in, but he does not seem to care, even after the horrors we just witnessed in Israel.

As Kennedy explains, it’s just a matter of numbers and time.

The Washington Examiner has more details:

Special forces veteran warns Joe Rogan the next US terrorist attack might be imminent Decorated special forces veteran and retired UFC fighter Tim Kennedy told Joe Rogan that the next terrorist attack on U.S. soil might be imminent. “You want to get a weird Google thing, Google how many known people on the terror watchlist have made it across,” Kennedy said on Wednesday’s episode of the Joe Rogan Experience after the host brought up the screening process at the southern border. “It’ll scare the crap out of you.” The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI have comprehensive lists of people on terrorist and criminal watchlists, he said. “The number of those that we have captured at the border is obviously just going to be a drop in a bucket of those that have made it across,” according to Kennedy. “In light of what just happened in Israel, where they flew paragliders over borders … and they crashed through walls, and then they were able to kill 1,400 people in one day … and that was 1,000 insurgents, total.”

Here’s the video:

Tim Kennedy warns of terrorist attacks on American soil: "You look at the number of people that have been coming over the border for the past three years that we know are on watch lists. It should scare you to death. We're going to have a real bad year."pic.twitter.com/R64CDHBgBv — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 2, 2023

You don’t have to be a terrorism expert or a foreign policy wonk to see this, it’s just common sense. Joe Biden has put the entire country at risk.