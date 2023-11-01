Southern Poverty Law Center Breaks Silence On Hamas Terrorist Attacks- Then Makes Stealth Edit to Statement

After three weeks of silence following Hamas terrorist attacks against babies, children, young people and the elderly, and the subsequent rise of antisemitism in the U.S, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) finally issued a statement before quietly making a stealth edit to the statement after blowback.

In the initial statement, SPLC President Margaret Huang suggested Israel intentionally targeted Palestinian civilians, including children, for airstrikes.

“Earlier this month, we watched in horror as Hamas led an unconscionable attack against Israeli civilians, killing more than 1,000 people and kidnapping hundreds. The tragedy has only continued as Palestinian civilians in Gaza—many of whom are children—have been targeted with airstrikes and cut off from food, clean water, medical care and lifesaving supplies.”

The Daily Signal noted, however, that sometime between 11:52 a.m. Monday and 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, the SPLC made a stealth edit and changed the statement to read, “The tragedy has only continued as Palestinian civilians in Gaza—many of whom are children—have been killed by airstrikes and cut off from food, clean water, medical care and lifesaving supplies.”

BREAKING: SPLC stealth-edits its statement on Oct. 7 after I called it out for falsely accusing Israel of having “targeted” Palestinian kids in airstrikes. The SPLC also suggested it waited 3 weeks to comment because Israel is outside its “purview.”https://t.co/1DeVXZaTJp — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) October 31, 2023

Why the delay? It might have something to do with SPLC staff supporting Hamas and ignoring the Israeli victims entirely. The SPLC’s union condemned the “beginnings of a genocide” in Gaza and called for a premature cease-fire and an end to the “occupation.” https://t.co/1JPy3N9kl9 — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) October 30, 2023

Huang’s statement also attempted to justify why the organization stayed silent for 21 days after the attack suggesting they do not prioritize incidents outside of the U.S., never mind the dozens of antisemitic incidents on college campuses and in cities across the county.

“While the SPLC supports the advancement and protection of the human rights of all people, we focus our work within the Deep South and the United States. It is outside of our purview and expertise to comment on international events. But let me be clear: We condemn hate and violence in every form. We denounce all acts of terrorism. And we reject any attempt to prejudice or persecute communities pushed to the margins.”

Despite their posturing, however, the SPLC could not wait to weigh in on the attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2019 when the organization managed to publish an article on the same day of the shooting which blamed U.S. Republicans and Fox News for an event more than 7,000 miles away.

And while the organization seems to struggle with labeling Hamas, they had no such struggle labeling Latin Rite Catholics as the “largest anti-Semitic hate group in America.”

After the release of the statement, Senator Ted Cruz shared, “The SPLC is entangled with racism, sexual harassment, domestic terrorism, and outright hate. It’s no surprise they would take the side of Hamas and downplay the extremism of terror-supporting groups like Students for Justice in Palestine.”