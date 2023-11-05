Soros-Backed DA Carjacked at Gunpoint After Dismissing 66% of All Violent Felony Cases During His First Months in Office (VIDEO)

Soros-backed Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his 78-year-old mother were carjacked at gunpoint late last month.
Williams was helping his mother into her car when armed masked men held them up at gunpoint and took off with the elderly woman’s belongings.
Williams said in an interview that having a gun pointed directly at him was “horrific” and it made him think of crime victims.
Right.
WATCH:
Soros-backed DA Jason Williams of New Orleans was carjacked at gunpoint.
DA Williams campaigned against cash bail and called for alternatives to prison. During his first few months in office, he dismissed 66% of all violent felony cases.
The bail for Ahmad Seals (18) has been… pic.twitter.com/2LgDYIT7vX
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 3, 2023
WVUE reported:
The New Orleans Police Department says two armed suspects demanded Williams’ black Lincoln Navigator around 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Race Street in the Lower Garden District. Williams says the suspects were not able to get very far, because he kept the key fob in his pocket.
Later in the evening, Williams and his wife Elizabeth appeared unharmed while discussing the night’s events with NOPD officers outside their home Tuesday around 12:40 a.m.
“It’s been a long night,” Williams told a Fox 8 reporter at the scene.
Williams was carjacked at gunpoint after he campaigned on social justice reform and dismissed more than 66% of the city’s violent felony cases during his first few months in office.
Excerpt from Fox News:
The George Soros-backed Orleans Parish, Louisiana, district attorney and his mother were carjacked Monday night in New Orleans by two suspects who allegedly pointed high-powered automatic rifles at them, according to reports.
When Williams was elected in 2020, he ran on a platform of social justice reform with intentions of finding “alternatives to incarceration” for some criminals, while also changing what he considered an “ineffective and unfair money bail system.”
One of his campaign backers, billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, reportedly donated $220,000 to the Louisiana Justice and Public Safety PAC that year, which helped fund ad campaigns against Williams’ opponent, according to the Capital Research Center.
“Being more selective about prosecutions will allow us to focus on the crimes that matter most to all of us,” Williams said after being sworn in. “We’ve got to go beyond punishment and invest in our community.”
According to an analysis from the Metropolitan Crime Commission in 2022, Williams’ tactics have resulted in a “drastic decline in accountability for violent felony offenders.”