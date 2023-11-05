Soros-Backed DA Carjacked at Gunpoint After Dismissing 66% of All Violent Felony Cases During His First Months in Office (VIDEO)

Soros-backed Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his 78-year-old mother were carjacked at gunpoint late last month.

Williams was helping his mother into her car when armed masked men held them up at gunpoint and took off with the elderly woman’s belongings.

Williams said in an interview that having a gun pointed directly at him was “horrific” and it made him think of crime victims.

Right.

WATCH:

Soros-backed DA Jason Williams of New Orleans was carjacked at gunpoint. DA Williams campaigned against cash bail and called for alternatives to prison. During his first few months in office, he dismissed 66% of all violent felony cases. The bail for Ahmad Seals (18) has been… pic.twitter.com/2LgDYIT7vX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 3, 2023

WVUE reported:

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his 78-year-old mother were carjacked at gunpoint Monday night (Oct. 16) in New Orleans, his spokesman said. “OPDA confirms that DA Williams and his 78-year-old mother were carjacked at gunpoint as he was helping her into a car,” office spokesman Keith Lampkin said in response to questions from Fox 8. “DA Williams and his mother were unharmed and both thank the NOPD for their hard work tonight and every night responding to crime victims.” The New Orleans Police Department says two armed suspects demanded Williams’ black Lincoln Navigator around 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Race Street in the Lower Garden District. Williams says the suspects were not able to get very far, because he kept the key fob in his pocket. Later in the evening, Williams and his wife Elizabeth appeared unharmed while discussing the night’s events with NOPD officers outside their home Tuesday around 12:40 a.m. “It’s been a long night,” Williams told a Fox 8 reporter at the scene.

Williams was carjacked at gunpoint after he campaigned on social justice reform and dismissed more than 66% of the city’s violent felony cases during his first few months in office.

Excerpt from Fox News: