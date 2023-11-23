Son of Hamas Co-Founder Speaks Out Against Terror Group in Blistering Speech to UN-‘If Israel Fails in Gaza, All of Us Will Be Next’ (Video)

On Monday, Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, delivered blistering remarks to the UN regarding the horrors perpetrated by the murderous terrorist group Hamas. Mosab shared why defeating the “savages” in that organization is paramount or “all of us will be next.”

During his remarks, Yousef spoke of the brutality of Hamas terror attacks that are targeted at civilians as well as the indoctrination of the population in Gaza, especially with their children.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Mosab secretly worked with Israel’s security services to expose and prevent several Hamas terror attacks after defecting from the terror group in the late 1990s.

He explained Hamas’ “worst crime” is the “religious, ideological indoctrination” it inflicts on children, because it has one intention, the annihilation of the state of Israel. This is Hamas’ primary goal,” he said. “I speak as a first-hand witness on Hamas on their intentions.” “Don’t be mistaken. Hamas is committing a crime against this generation and the next generation to come,” he said. He described the torture he endured as a child under the control of Hamas, how he was whipped with an electrical cord. “This is how they wanted me to become a violate savage like them,” he said.

He also shared that he doesn’t understand how such hate and violence is “not obvious to everybody.”

“The danger is if Israel fails in their war in Gaza, which is a brutal war … it will inspire … savages [who will] blackmail superpowers and bring democracies to their knees.”

“If Israel fails in Gaza, all of us will be next.”

Watch:



Despite the dangers of speaking out so frankly and publicly, Mosab is determined to share the truth about Hamas with the world.

Genocide is the worst possible crime against humanity, and genocide is not a point of view and will never be forgiven.

This is not a tweet, this is a death warrant.

A global hunt is underway for all those who planned, funded, and executed the Oct. 7 genocide.

Hamas,… — Mosab Hassan Yousef (@MosabHasanYOSEF) November 23, 2023

The Oct 7 victims are victims of genocide. All other civilians who were killed later are war victims. There is a big difference between the two cases. War crime investigations will eventually arrive at this conclusion. And denial of this truth will not save criminals from… — Mosab Hassan Yousef (@MosabHasanYOSEF) November 23, 2023

He also had a message for the blindly pro-Palestine crowd like those who swarm on college campuses to virtual signal their “awareness” of world affairs…by backing terrorists.