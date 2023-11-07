Some Things Never Change… HAMAS AND MORE: The Obama Files

Last week Barack Obama announced that what Israel is doing is “intolerable” and Americans need “to look at the whole truth.”

Barack Hussein Obama also called for an independent state of Palestine – apparently with Hamas in a leadership role! After all, who is going to challenge them?

For those who have been paying attention, this is nothing new for Barack Obama. He has always put the Palestinians before Israel.

Doug Ross reported on Barack Obama back in 2008 when he was running for president.

We are republishing here with permission.

Editor’s note: This was originally published more than 15 years ago — in March 2008 — after researching then-candidate Obama. Raised in a broken home, his stepfather was a Muslim. As Barack grew up, he increasingly consorted with supporters of Islamic terrorism. Exhibit A: his decades-long relationship with a Hamas-supporting pastor named Jeremiah Wright. Wright amplified the mission of Hamas: to eradicate the Jews. He gave such a prominent terrorist figure publicity in his popular church newsletter. Wright also befriended the likes of Louis Farrakhan and Muammar Gaddafi. As one pundit summarized it, “Obama marinated in two decades of Jew hatred” at Wright’s church. Maybe someday we’ll get to the bottom of Obama’s zeal for funding the extermination of Jews.

March 22, 2008

In addition to the controversial and racially divisive sermons of his decades-long “spiritual advisor”, Barack Obama’s closely guarded relationships with terror apologists are beginning to surface. Here are six things every American should know: let us shed light on Obama’s true beliefs regarding the scourge of extremist terror.

Obama’s church publishes Hamas manifesto

1 : In July 2007 Obama’s friend and mentor — Rev. Jeremiah Wright — published a Hamas manifesto in the Trinity Church newsletter.



Front and center on the “Pastor’s Page” was a hateful tome written by a prominent Hamas official.

Our “militant” stance cannot by itself be the disqualifying factor… I am forever asked to concede the recognition of Israel’s putative “right to exist” as a necessary precondition to discussing grievances, and to renounce positions found in the Islamic Resistance Movement’s charter of 1988… Why should any Palestinian “recognize” the monstrous crime carried out by Israel’s founders and continued by its deformed modern apartheid state…?

Regarding terror apologists, Obama changed his views “to get Jewish donors and votes”

2: Debbie Schussel highlights Obama’s attendance of a 1998 “Arab community event”, presumably a fundraiser for the Palestinian cause.

Palestinian activist and Islamist Ali Abunimah, who was a close friend of Obama’s, attended an Arab fundraiser at which the late Edward Said — plagiarist, fabricator, and prominent PLO/Arafat advisor–was the keynote speaker, and at which the Obamas were notably in attendance. …Pictures on Abunimah’s site, posted above, show Obama and wife, Michelle, sitting next to Said and engaging in conversation. Abunimah, in a must-read article, says the Senator has since “changed” his proclaimed views from those he expressed privately, in order to get Jewish donors and votes.

“Obama’s about-face is not surprising. He is [doing what] is necessary to get elected…”

3: Ali Abunimah, writing at Electronic Intifida, states that Obama is shielding his true feelings regarding Israel from the public.

…The last time I spoke to Obama was in the winter of 2004 at a gathering in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood. He was in the midst of a primary campaign to secure the Democratic nomination for the United States Senate seat he now occupies. But at that time polls showed him trailing.

As he came in from the cold and took off his coat, I went up to greet him. He responded warmly, and volunteered, “Hey, I’m sorry I haven’t said more about Palestine right now, but we are in a tough primary race. I’m hoping when things calm down I can be more up front.” He referred to my activism, including columns I was contributing to the The Chicago Tribune critical of Israeli and US policy, “Keep up the good work!”… …If disappointing, given his historically close relations to Palestinian-Americans, Obama’s about-face is not surprising. He is merely doing what he thinks is necessary to get elected and he will continue doing it as long as it keeps him in power…

Sen. Obama has caught criticism for pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel statements and sentiments before.

In March of 2007, Sen. Obama was criticized for saying that “Nobody is suffering more than the Palestinians.” Obama was also criticized for stocking his campaign with several controversial advisors including Zbigniew Brzezinski, Robert Malley, Samantha Power and Susan Rice.

Nation of Islam staffers reportedly serve key roles on Obama’s Campaign

4: As first reported by Schussel, Obama campaign insiders indicate that the presidential candidate employs various members of the virulently racist “Nation of Islam” as staffers in sensitive positions.

Obama’s sudden aversion to [the Nation of Islam] and Farrakhan is belied by the fact that Obama employed and continues to employ several Farrakhan acolytes in high positions on his Illinois and U.S. Senate campaign and office staffs…

Obama on Israel’s security fence

5: When he first ran for the Senate, the Chicago Jewish News interviewed Obama on his stance regarding Israel’s security fence.

…the creation of a wall dividing the two nations is yet another example of the neglect of this Administration in brokering peace…

As a reminder: the security fence has saved the lives of countless civilians as the number of terror attacks has dropped to almost zero. After suffering innumerable suicide bombings resulting in more than 900 dead and many thousands injured, the security fence has inarguably prevented the slaughter of civilians.

Wright recognized early on his terror apologia could cause Obama problems

6: In July 2005 Pastor Wright wrote:

The Israelis have illegally occupied Palestinian territories for almost 40 years now. It took a divestment campaign to wake the business community up concerning the South Africa issue. Divestment has now hit the table again as a strategy to wake the business community up and to wake Americans up concerning the injustice and the racism under which the Palestinians have lived because of Zionism… Divesting dollars from businesses and banks that do business with Israel is the new strategy being proposed to wake the world up concerning the racism of Zionism…

The Chicago Sun-Times quotes Pastor Wright:



“When his enemies find out that in 1984 I went to Tripoli to visit Moammar Gadhafi — with [Louis] Farrakhan — a lot of his Jewish support will dry up quicker than a snowball in hell.”

Indeed.

Update: Regarding Trinity United and Hamas, Scott at Powerline notices a startling admission.

Perhaps most revealing is the church bulletin’s own subhead over the column: “An official of the movement describes its goals for all of Palestine.” You know, “all of Palestine,” including Israel, whose right to exist Hamas denies and which it seeks to “liberate” for Islam.

Maybe someday we’ll get to the bottom of Obama’s Jew-hatred.