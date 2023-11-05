SHOCKING VIDEO: THOUSANDS of Angry Pro-Gaza Muslims Attempt to Storm Incirlik US Base in Adana, Turkey – VIDEO

Tear gas and water cannon were deployed on Sunday as THOUSANDS of angry Muslims attempted to storm the Incirlik Air Base air base housing US troops near Adana, Turkey.

Thousands of Muslims, men and women, attempted to storm the air base in defense of Gaza and Hamas.

Turkish police attempted to prevent the Muslim mob from storming the base.

This was a dangerous development at the US Base.