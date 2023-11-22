Senior Pentagon Official Overseeing Elementary Schools Division Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting

In a recent crackdown on human trafficking in Coweta County, Georgia, an unsettling revelation has come to light: among those apprehended in a law enforcement sting operation is Stephen Francis Hovanic, a senior official with the Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA) Americas division, which oversees elementary education for military families.

Hovanic, 64, was arrested on November 15 in Coweta County, Georgia, on suspicion of pandering, according to the Daily Caller.

According to the DODEA’s website, Hovanic assumed his role as Chief of Staff during Obama’s regime:

Steve Hovanic assumed the duties of Chief of Staff for DoDEA Americas (formerly the Domestic Dependent Elementary and Secondary Schools) in October 2010. Prior to that, Hovanic served as an Instructional Systems Specialist at the DDESS Area Service Center in Peachtree City, Georgia and was responsible for the curricular areas of AVID, Career Technical Education, School Improvement, Mathematics and other related duties. Mr. Hovanic began his career in education in 1982 as a high school vocational teacher, coach and school administrator in the Virginia public schools and joined DoDEA/DDESS in 1996 as an Assistant Principal at Quantico Middle-High School. He was named Principal of Dahlgren Unit School in March of 2001 and served in that capacity until July of 2008. … Mr. Hovanic grew up in the military family setting and was born in Tokyo, Japan and as a child, lived all over the world as the son of a career Air Force Non- Commissioned Officer. He appreciates the many opportunities and challenges of educating and serving the children of our armed forces members as well as federal civilian children living in a military community. Mr. Hovanic is married to the former Ana Olmos of Zacatecas, Mexico and they reside in Sharpsburg, Georgia. They enjoy travelling and spending time with family and friends. Mr. Hovanic has two adult sons and his wife has an adult daughter all of whom reside outside their home. Mr. Hovanic is an active high school football official and is a member of the West Georgia High School Football Official Association and is a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Newnan, Georgia.

Coweta and Haralson County Sheriff’s Offices collaborated in a two-day sting operation targeting human trafficking activities in the region. The operation successfully rescued six victims, WSBTV.com reported.

On the first day, authorities arrested three suspects for prostitution and seven for pandering, along with rescuing two victims. They also made arrests for possession of Schedule II drugs, THC, and firearms related to criminal activities.

The operation’s second day saw an additional four victims rescued. Law enforcement detained three individuals for pandering and four for pimping, along with making arrests for possession of a Schedule IV drug and executing an outstanding warrant.

Overall, the operation led to the arrest of 26 individuals, including 12 for prostitution, 10 for pandering, and four for pimping. Three suspects are also under investigation for human trafficking and drug-related charges.

Below are the following individuals arrested during the operation via WSBTV:

Miguel Garcia- Pandering

Davian Harding- Pandering

Deontavius Pittman-Pandering, possession of ecstasy

Octavian Brown- Pandering, possession w/intent to distribute

Jose Gonzalez- Avarca – Pandering

Stephen Hovanic -Pandering

Michael Matherne -Pandering

Donald McGaha -Pandering

Victor O. Alvarez Martinez – Pimping; to be indicted on Human Trafficking

Juan Puente Pimping; to be indicted on Human Trafficking

Prince Antoine – Pimping

Phillip Floyd– Pandering

Sergio J DeArmas Alfaras– Pimping; investigating further

Christopher Allen- Pandering

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to DODEA for a comment. This article will be promptly updated to reflect DODEA’s position on this matter.