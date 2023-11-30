Hamas Monsters Admit Israeli Hostage ‘Baby Kfir’ Is Dead – Total of 97 Hostages Released During Truce – An Estimated 150 Hostages Still Detained

by
97 innocent civilian hostages taken prisoner by Hamas barbarians from Israel have been released during the multi-day truce with Israel. Approximately 150 hostages still remain. – Nov. 30, ’23

For several days Israelis have hoped that Baby Kfir would be returned.

Hamas on Thursday finally admitted that Baby Kfir was dead.  He was 9-months-old when the Hamas barbarians took him, his brother and mother hostage on October 7, 2023.

Israelis were hoping the baby would be released this week.  On Thursday Hamas admitted that Baby Kfir was killed.  Earlier in the week they said the mother and her babied were turned over to a rival Islamic terrorist group. On Thursday Hamas said Baby Kfir and his mother and brother were killed “in an Israeli bombing.”

What very sad news.

Baby Kfir’s entire family was taken hostage. Hamas filmed their terrified looks when they family was captured.

More…

CBS News has more on the latest hostages released.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

