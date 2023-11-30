Hamas Monsters Admit Israeli Hostage ‘Baby Kfir’ Is Dead – Total of 97 Hostages Released During Truce – An Estimated 150 Hostages Still Detained

For several days Israelis have hoped that Baby Kfir would be returned.

Hamas on Thursday finally admitted that Baby Kfir was dead. He was 9-months-old when the Hamas barbarians took him, his brother and mother hostage on October 7, 2023.

Israelis were hoping the baby would be released this week. On Thursday Hamas admitted that Baby Kfir was killed. Earlier in the week they said the mother and her babied were turned over to a rival Islamic terrorist group. On Thursday Hamas said Baby Kfir and his mother and brother were killed “in an Israeli bombing.”

What very sad news.

One of the hostages held by Palestinian terrorists is baby Kfir. He was taken at 9 months. I nicknamed him Kefirchik. My heart breaks for this baby boy. I think of him every time I think of the hostages and especially at the grocery store when I see kefir.pic.twitter.com/IORp22UTvN — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) November 11, 2023

Baby Kfir’s entire family was taken hostage. Hamas filmed their terrified looks when they family was captured.

Kfir’s entire family is being held hostage. He was taken together with his mother and 4 year old brother. His father was seriously injured and bleeding from the head when Palestinian terrorists took him. The family’s wellbeing is unknown. https://t.co/pnjNvHXwkr — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) November 11, 2023

More…

The only thing possibly worse than holding a baby hostage is holding the dead body of a baby hostage. The IDF is investigating Hamas' claims that the Bibas family hostages are dead.@CNNSitRoom with @wolfblitzer pic.twitter.com/IS1Pq2f3OO — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) November 30, 2023

CBS News has more on the latest hostages released.

81 hostages have been returned to Israel. They include all of the young children — except for the 9 month old baby and his 4 year old brother. Hamas initially said this family is unavailable because they were given away to another faction. Now they claim the family is dead. I… https://t.co/RhkaUugJCo — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) November 30, 2023