‘The Rocks’ Backtracks Statement About Having Friends Who Support Joe Biden During Joe Rogan Interview (VIDEO)

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, an American actor, producer, entrepreneur, and retired professional wrestler, engaged in a candid discussion about the current political climate and the diversity of political opinions among his friends.

During the interview, Joe Rogan expressed his views on how political affiliations have become polarizing in recent times, contrasting it with a more accepting attitude in the past.

“When I was a kid, you could have a Republican friend. It was no big deal,” Rogan said.

“It’s no big deal. Like, oh, Bobby likes George Bush; Who cares? Who gives a fuck? You know, you were a supporter of Bill Clinton; he liked George Bush. Nobody cared. Nobody like ‘fuck you.’ You know, it wasn’t like, ‘You’re a Nazi.’ Like, ‘I’m what?’ It wasn’t like, ‘You’re a Nazi.’ I just want lower taxes,” Rogan added.

The dialogue took an intriguing turn when Rogan probed Johnson on whether he truly had friends who were supporters of President Joe Biden. Johnson immediately backtracked his previous statement and emphasized he has friends loyal to their respective political ideals rather than specific political figures.

Joe Rogan: “Do you really have friends who support Biden?”

The Rock: “I do… No, no. Here’s what I do. I have friends. Thank you. That’s a good check because that’s important. This is an important context. They support the Democratic Party. I have friends who are loyal to the party.”

According to The Sun, The Rock has previously contemplated running for US President. However, he decided against it to focus on his family, particularly his daughters.

Regarding his political affiliation, Johnson has identified himself as an Independent. Though he publicly endorsed the Democratic candidates, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, during the 2020 election.

“As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democrats in the past as well as Republicans,” The Rock told his social media followers.

“In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country and as my first ever [public] presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States.”

“I’ve never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or vice-presidential candidate in my life. You guys are both experienced to lead, you’ve done great things.”

Johnson also took a swipe at Trump, cheered Black Lives Matter, and encouraged “change” in America.

“Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change.

Where is our compassionate leader?

The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most.

The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it.

The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word – we got this – and together, change will happen.

Where are you?

Because we’re all here.

Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge.

Either way, the process to change has already begun.”

