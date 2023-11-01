RINO Mitch McConnell Issues Stern Warning to GOP Senators: Backing Josh Hawley’s Anti-Corporate Donation Bill Could Mean ‘Incoming’ Consequences

In a recent private meeting, Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell issued a stern warning to Republican senators against supporting a new bill from Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), or they will face an “incoming” from the “center-right” if they supported Hawley’s bill, according to CNN.

On Tuesday, Sen. Hawley introduced a new legislation titled the Ending Corporate Influence on Elections Act. This bill aims to “get corporate money out of American politics and dramatically cut back on publicly traded corporations’ ability to influence elections.”

The legislation serves as a countermeasure to the 2010 Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, seeking to reverse its implications.

In Citizens United v. FEC, the Supreme Court ruled that the government cannot restrict independent expenditures for political campaigns by corporations. The decision was made on January 21, 2010.

“For decades, Corporate America has funneled billions of dollars into elections in favor of politicians who favor their woke, social agendas—instead of American voters’ interests. This legislation would hold mega-corporations’ feet to the fire and stop their dollars from buying our elections,” said Senator Hawley.

The Ending Corporate Influence on Elections Act would:

Ban publicly traded corporations from making independent expenditures, political ads, or other electioneering communications.

Ban publicly traded companies from giving money to Super PACs.

More from the press release:

However, according to a new report, McConnell, who has long been an advocate for fewer restrictions on campaign finance, cautioned his colleagues that supporting such a bill could lead to repercussions from the “center-right” political sphere.

Mitch McConnell has long controlled a powerful super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, which has been instrumental in helping many Republican senators win their seats. During the meeting, McConnell read off a list of senators who had benefited from heavy financial support from this fund, including Hawley himself, according to sources familiar with the matter.

More from CNN: