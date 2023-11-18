REVEALED: Corrupt FBI Abandoned Sting Against a Child Predator to Persecute Pro-Trump J6 Protesters – Then He Went On to Allegedly Molest a Little Boy

An explosive report has revealed that the FBI seemingly values the livelihood of child predators over patriotic Trump supporters.

The Daily Wire reported the agency had a child pornographer and pedophile in Virginia named Brogan Welsh dead to rights in December 2020 after he texted with an undercover agent about sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy.

Here are the gory details and texts via the Daily Wire (Warning: graphic content):

On December 2, 2020, an internet user with the screen name “gayboy69freak” messaged an undercover agent with the FBI’s Washington Field Office, who was posing as a father pimping out his 9-year-old son, and told him that he wanted to travel to D.C. to have sex with the boy. The man also sent the agent a video of “a prepubescent minor male being anally penetrated by an adult male’s erect penis.” His IP address led the FBI to Brogan Welsh of Glenn Allen, Virginia.

But instead of moving quickly to take this sick pervert off the street, the FBI chose to abandon a sting on January 6, 2021 to apprehend Walsh. Instead, they turned their focus toward taking down Trump supporters who were protesting the 2020 election results at the U.S. Capitol.

On January 6, 2021, FBI, Washington Field Office, decided this investigation was halted due to events that occurred at the United States Capitol Building that day.

Less than three years later, the FBI discovered Walsh had fled to Alaska where he is now credibly accused of performing sex acts on a 10-year-old boy. After coming across disturbing comments from Welsh on a phone they seized from a different alleged sex offender, FBI agents in Alaska entered his residence on October 24, 2023.

The FBI said during their search they “located items including sex toys that are very small in size and apparently consistent with the body size of an approximate 10-year-old boy.” Children’s underwear was also discovered.

FBI agents concluded that a young boy was being held hostage by Welsh.

The investigation has revealed that a 10-year-old boy was, in fact, residing at the residence belonging to Welsh.

They then took Welsh into custody. Interestingly, the Alaska arrest of Welsh was made based on his alleged child pornography crime in Virginia, not the crimes alleged in Alaska.

The Daily Wire notes that as FBI agents worked through the Alaska case they realized that the bureau’s Washington Field Office had slam-dunk evidence that it had never bothered to do anything with. They proceeded to add it to charging documents filed November 6, 2023.

The FBI in their own words admitted a violent sex predator went on to offend again because they were so focused on peaceful Trump supporters exercising their First Amendment rights.

Only a fool would believe this despicable organization prioritizes protecting innocent Americans, especially children.