Report: Hamas Barbarians Offer to Release ALL HOSTAGES in Exchange for a Full Ceasefire

Hamas slaughtered 1,400 Israelis and foreigners in an October 7, 2023, attack on civilians in southern Israel.

The terror group also took at least 240 Jews and foreigners hostage.

Israel released photos of dozens of young beautiful women who went missing following the historic Hamas attack on Israel.

Hamas reportedly launched over 5,000 missiles into southern and central Israel. Over 1,300 Israelis were killed, and over 1,000 were hospitalized following the massive assault inside Israel.

Hundreds of Israelis were attending a dance party, also described as a peace party, in the desert near the border when Hamas launched its attack.

Chaos erupted after Hamas reportedly opened fire on the gathering. Hundreds of Israelis ran into the desert to hide.

Several of the women who attended the party are still missing and may have been brought back to Gaza.

40 young women are pictured as missing.

page 2



In the past week Hamas has released 59 hostages including 36 Israeli hostages and 12 Thai hostages.

None of the missing women pictured above have been released.

Now there are reports that Hamas has offered to released ALL ISRAELI HOSTAGES in exchange for a full ceasefire in Gaza.

Via Caroline Glick.

Hamas is offering all the hostages in exchange for a full ceasefire. In other words, if Israel agrees to lose the war, and accept Hamas's survival, it will give us the hostages.

If Israel takes this deal, we will be on the fast track to national destruction. — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) November 28, 2023

Hamas wants to extend the cease-fire.

CBS News reported: