Red Carpet Interviews from Movie Screening of “POLICE STATE” at Mar-a-Lago! EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEWS WITH MAGA SUPERSTARS!! Rudy Giuliani, Kari Lake, Dinesh D’Souza and MORE!!

Last week, the highly anticipated documentary “Police State” premiered in theaters across America, leading to multiple theaters selling out and audiences giving the film a standing ovation.

The film, produced by D’Souza Media LLC in collaboration with Dan Bongino, focuses on the weaponization of the judicial system against conservative Americans and focuses on a number of topics, including Big Tech censorship, the multiple indictments against President Donald Trump, January 6th, the growing authoritarianism of the federal government, and more.

We at The Gateway Pundit were able to attend a red carpet screening at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, and had fantastic time! See our exclusive interviews with your favorite MAGA stars below!

You can watch the film HERE for free, and it comes highly recommended by The Gateway Pundit!

“Some very startling things are happening in the country,” said Dinesh D’Souza. “We are moving pretty rapidly towards a Police State.” Please see our red carpet interview with the film producers Dinesh and Debbie D’Souza here:

“I think that the weaponry for the police state came after 9/11,” said D’Souza. “Many well meaning people- me included- supported the idea of the of the government having enhanced surveillance powers to go after Islamic terrorists trying to kill us. Little did we know those same powers would then be re-deployed under Obama and I think now escalating under Biden to target Conservatives and Republicans and Patriots and Christians.”

Despite the seriousness of the subject matter, it was a great time in MAGA-Land, with “Make America Great Again” celebrities like Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, Kari Lake, Dan Bongino and so many more showing up to view this important film together at President Trump’s beautiful home. It was nice to witness them having a good time in good company as they deal with legal woes and very real threats by sinister forces.

Unfortunately, President Trump could not be with his friends to watch the film as he is currently Victim Number One of the current police state also known as Biden’s America. Trump was stuck New York City at one of his witch trials brought by New York Attorney General Leticia James against him and his two sons.

Trump posted his support for the film and D’Souza read his message aloud to guests at the screening. Trump said “This movie exposes the witch hunt that the deep state has against me. And the police state is coming for you.”

Below is an interview with America’s mayor Rudy Giuliani with a special message for The Gateway Pundit readers! “I have great respect for what The Gateway Pundit has preserved- the raw material on which history will rely and will be able to fix our country and take it back from being a Police State,” said Giuliani. See his full interview by clicking on the video below:

Kari Lake looked beautiful as always and discussed the film and her new Senate race with us.

“This is an important story needs to be told,” said Lake. “Our own government has been has been turned and weaponized against We The People. This is what our founders warned us against.” See Kari Lake’s full interview by clicking below:

WATCH “POLICE STATE” FOR FREE HERE!

The Gateway Pundit’s great founder and writer Jim Hoft did a rare interview on the red carpet! Check it out:

Maga-Land has its own A-listers, much more interesting than elitist Hollywood snobs. For example, check out the most politically persecuted (and also best-looking) couple in America- Simona and George Papadopoulos! See their interviews by clicking below!

WATCH “POLICE STATE” FOR FREE HERE!

Brandon Straka of #WalkAway also watched the movie with us. As a persecuted January 6’er, Straka knows about police states more than almost anyone. Check out his interview here:

January 6th Defendant Joseph Bolanos also appears in the film. Bolanos talks about his terrifying experience with the Biden Regime police state as his home was raided by FBI thugs (which caused him to have a severe stroke). See his interview by clicking here:

The gorgeous Silk of “Diamond and Silk” opened up to The Gateway Pundit about the loss of her sister Diamond, her dreams for the future, and #TRUMP2024. Click below to watch:

WATCH “POLICE STATE” FOR FREE HERE!

President Trump’s friend Roger Stone made an appearance alongside his wife Nydia. (Stone knows a thing or two about political persecution.)

See some fun photos below:

Please be sure to check out this important film and share it with all of your friends by clicking HERE. Continue to pray for President Trump, the political prisoners of January 6th, Rudy Giuliani and all the other targets of Biden’s police state.

It is only a matter of time.

Because in the end, GOD WINS.

Cara Castronuova is co-Founder of C.A.P.P. (Citizens Against Political Persecution).