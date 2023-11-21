The Real Reason ‘Woke’ Lefties Side with Baby-Murdering Islamic Terrorists

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Western hatred of Jews and Israel, love of Hamas torturers have surprising root cause

“In every generation they rise up to destroy us …” – from the Passover Haggadah

Like a bizarre and infinitely improbable nightmare, countless American youths are now praising 9/11 terror mastermind Osama bin Laden and justifying Al-Qaida’s horrendous mass murder of nearly 3,000 Americans in 2001.

Why? Because they read bin Laden’s recently publicized 2002 “Letter to America” – or more likely, they watched and listened to countless “influencers” on TikTok praise the letter and attack America.

And what is the bottom line of bin Laden’s argument, disseminated widely to America’s next generation courtesy of America’s most formidable enemy, the Chinese Communist Party, which controls TikTok? Americans deserved mass murder and mayhem on Sept. 11, 2001, because, after all – drum roll – the U.S. “attacked us in Palestine.”

Now rewind to just a few weeks back, to October 7.

Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel that day, and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. And not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

How could this possibly be?

After all, it’s one thing to comprehend the evil motivations and actions of an Islamic death cult – people brainwashed from birth to regard butchering Jews as a glorious religious duty and enthusiastically anticipating their own eventual “martyrdom” in that cause, to be rewarded in Paradise with endless cohabitation with 72 perpetual virgins.

But how does one explain the wildly pro-terrorist, anti-Jewish reaction of Western, non-Muslim people raised in traditionally Judeo-Christian societies like the United States, Great Britain and Western Europe?

Consider that shortly after Hamas’ appalling mass torture-murder spree:

* At New York’s Cornell University, 21-year-old Patrick Dai, posting on social media using the pseudonym “jew jenocide,” threatened to “stab” and “slit the throat” of Jewish males on campus, to rape and throw off a cliff Jewish females, and behead Jewish babies in front of their parents, according to court papers. He also threatened to “bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig jews.” Meanwhile, also at Cornell, Professor Russell Rickford praised the mass terror attack at a pro-Hamas rally, insisting “It was exhilarating, it was exhilarating, it was energizing.” All while the crowd chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a popular phrase meaning the total annihilation of Israel.

* Jewish students at New York City’s Cooper Union, a private college, had to lock themselves inside a library to protect themselves from pro-Hamas protesters beating their fists on the doors, screaming and attempting to enter the library. Just south, at Philadelphia’s Drexel University, police investigated a fire set on a Jewish student’s dorm room door a few days after the Hamas terror orgy. At Florida State University, the local Students for a Democratic Society chapter hosted a protest calling for “Palestinian resistance” and for Israel to be “wiped off the map.”

* On the other side of the country, at UC Davis, a “radical transgender professor” of American studies named Jemma Decristo attacked “Zionist journalists” on social media. “[One] group of ppl we have easy access to in the US is all these Zionist journalists who spread propaganda & misinformation,” the professor wrote. “They have houses w addresses, kids in school. They can fear their bosses, but they should fear us more,” Decristo posted. To make the blatantly threatening – and almost certainly illegal – message even more clear, Decristo added emojis of a knife, axe and blood droplets.

* Similarly, Mika Tosca, an associate professor with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and self-proclaimed “radically optimistic transsexual climate scientist,” posted on social media: “Israelis are pigs. Savages. Very very bad people. Irredeemable excrement. May they rot in hell.”

However, it’s not just at the Marxist indoctrination centers known as “colleges and universities” across America that feverish pro-Hamas, anti-Israel, anti-Jewish fervor has exploded. How about the United States government?

* Nejwa Ali, a pro-Hamas radical working for the Biden Department of Homeland Security, posted a series of anti-Israel social media posts, including a “paragliding” Free Palestine graphic celebrating Hamas’ unthinkably savage surprise terror attack on Israeli young people at an outdoor concert Oct. 7. After DHS put Ali on leave, she posted in response on social media, “F— Israel.”

And then there’s “the Squad”:

* Rep. Ilhan Omar, D.-Minn., responded to the Hamas mega-massacre by posting an image of many dead children, each wrapped in white, lying on the floor, and captioned: “CHILD GENOCIDE IN PALESTINE” and “614 Palestinian children murdered by the Israeli IDF Forces.” Except they weren’t. The image was indeed of children who had been killed, but not by the Israel Defense Forces. They were killed in a 2013 sarin nerve gas attack perpetrated by Bashar al-Assad, the Muslim dictator of Syria.

* Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., posted on Instagram about her determination “to fight for a just future” for the Palestinians, beginning with “lifting the blockade, ending the occupation and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance.” The daughter of Palestinian immigrants, Tlaib, who displays a Palestinian flag in front of her congressional office,refused to answer when Fox News correspondent Hillary Vaughn asked her to condemn the Hamas slaughter and beheading of Israeli babies.

* Shortly after Israel started to fight back following Hamas’ mass terror attack, yet another “Squad” member, Rep. Cori Bush, D.-Mo., accused Israel of committing mass murder, claiming “millions of people with nowhere to go” are “being slaughtered” in Gaza. “We can’t be silent about Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign,” she wrote on X. “Babies, dead. Pregnant women, dead. Elderly, dead. Generations of families, dead.”

* Just like the pro-Hamas Department of Homeland Security staffer, Black Lives Matter’s Chicago affiliate also glorified the terrorists’ paraglider-assisted slaughter of Jewish civilians, including more than 240 peace concert attendees in southern Israel. The Oct. 10 “@BLMChicago” X-post showed a graphic of a man paragliding with a Palestinian flag, above the words: “I Stand with Palestine.”

* Worse, just days after what many called “Israel’s 9-11,” a Black Lives Matter-affiliated organization called Black Lives Matter at School published a pro-Palestinian toolkit for schoolkids, to teach American children about the virtues of Hamas terrorists and the evils of Israel, the Middle East’s only democracy.

* Even some media companies – including the BBC and the Associated Press, the world’s largest news organization – have instructed their reporters worldwide not to describe Hamas terrorists as “terrorists.” In fact, one AP reporter based in Gaza, named Issam Adwan, has a social media history of blasting Israel as an oppressive apartheid regime, insisting it would be a triumph if Israel were “overthrown,” and comparing the Jewish state to Nazis.

What is behind the widespread outpouring of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment – even in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America’s closest friends and allies?

Investigative journalist Christopher Rufo sheds some light on this troubling phenomenon. In an article titled “Intersectionality Devolves: Left-wing radicals have long supported the violent ‘decolonization’ of Israel,” Rufo traces the history of Black Lives Matter’s wildly anti-Israel positions, including how the group’s Marxist-lesbian leader says BLM modeled its mission after the Palestinians’ cause. Writes Rufo:

In 2015, BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors led a delegation to the Palestinian territories, so that the group’s activists could learn from the “Palestinian struggle.” She condemned Israel as an “apartheid state,” and the running theme of the trip was revolution, “from Ferguson to Palestine.” The same year, Cullors signed a statement drawing parallels between the Palestinian fight against Israel and the black one against America. During a speech at Harvard Law School, Cullors went further, telling the audience: “If we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project called Israel, we’re doomed.”

“Following the carnage in Gaza,” adds Rufo, “both BLM and the DSA [Democratic Socialists for America] confirmed their support for violence”:

In other words, “woke,” confused, left-leaning young people, including countless Americans indoctrinated continually in the undiluted Marxist paradigm of “oppressors versus oppressed” (and thereby programmed to see all white people, even themselves, as oppressors and all “people of color” as oppressed) reflexively defend baby-torturing terrorists who are, at least, the right color. This helps explains the shockingly perverse worldview of many young Americans brainwashed by “public education,” “higher education” and social media weapons-of-war like TikTok.

‘The enemy of your enemy is your friend’

However, for all too many diversity-obsessed, pathologically entitled, irreligious leftwingers, their love affair with murderous jihadists goes much, much deeper. Let’s take a dive down to the bottom-line reasons for today’s “sympathy for the devil.”

First, remember that what occurred in Israel was so singularly evil, grisly, unthinkable and ISIS-like that even young male Hamas terrorists – raised from birth to lust after their own eventual “martyrdom” in the service of murdering Jews – still had to be fortified with an illicit drug that could extinguish whatever small part of their God-given conscience might still remain in them. As the Jerusalem Post reported, “Hamas terrorists who carried out a surprise attack on October 7 were found to be under the influence of Captagon, a synthetic amphetamine-type stimulant” which Hamas members took “to help them slaughter Israelis.” Indeed, ISIS members have been known to take the same drug, the report explained, enabling terrorists “to commit heinous acts with a sense of calmness and indifference.”

Yet the “woke” left’s response to all this demonic depravity, both worldwide and specifically in America, is to blame Israel and all Jews, while praising Hamas.

Why, exactly, are Muslim radicals and young leftists marching arm in arm on college campuses all over America?

After all, pretty much everything Islamists believe – such as that homosexuals should be executed by being bound, blindfolded and thrown off a tall building, and that women should be virtual slaves of men, and so on – is diametrically opposed to everything leftists believe.

Well, almost everything.

There’s one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the rest of the two populations’ vast differences melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

Both camps – demonically possessed jihadists and angry, deluded and entitled leftwing radicals – HATE the “people of the book,” that is, Christians and Jews. Why? Just beneath that hatred of Jews and Christians, both Islamic and Marxist “true believers” are possessed by an all-consuming spiritual revulsion toward the God of the Bible and His sacred laws of life.

“The enemy of your enemy is your friend,” goes the saying. And thus are radical terroristic Muslims and smug, entitled, narcissistic, perpetually enraged and thoroughly brainwashed leftists, the kind that populate America’s elite university campuses both as students and professors, seemingly of one mind with regard to the current war on Israel and hatred of Jews.

In these two groups’ shared rejection of Judeo-Christian values, of biblical truth and Western culture, there is an unlikely brotherhood. Let’s spell it out:

Radical Islam wants to rule the world and is at war with Christians and Jews.

Leftism wants to rule the world and is at war with Christians and Jews.

Both of these religious cults – Islamism and Leftism – encourage lying and deception. After all, they are at war, and “War is deception,” according to Sun Tzu. The Islamic name for strategic lying is taqiyya, which, according to sharia law in the Quran, is not merely permitted but sometimes mandatory. Meanwhile, leftwing politicians from President Biden on down lie continuously, justifying it by demonizing Republicans and conservatives as enemies, i.e., “white supremacists,” “fascists,” “Nazis” and – ironically – “domestic terrorists.”

As bizarre as it seems on the surface, at the deepest level Islamists and Marxists, though superficially opposites, share a common mindset: Although both were created as potential children of God, with an innate knowing of right and wrong – in other words, a conscience (literally, with knowing) – both exist in a state of war with God and Truth, and therefore are on the same side spiritually. In this state, lies are attractive, while truth is mysteriously repellent, foreign and threatening.

Both groups project wildly, accusing their enemies – the innocent and decent – of the very evils they themselves commit. Islamists (echoed by Western leftist journalists) accused Israel of bombing hospitals when they were responsible for the missile strike. In the same way, the left continually accuses Trump, Republicans, conservatives and Christians of all the evil they themselves commit. It’s the same dark nature. Though the specific programming is completely different – one believes in a false god, the other believes in no God but themselves – both equally deny and, indeed, are at war with the One True God.

“In every generation they rise up to destroy us, but the Holy One, Blessed be He, delivers us from their hands.” – from the Passover Haggadah

