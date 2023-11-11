“Protesters in Downtown NY Decided to Attack Our Bus!” – Former UFC Champion Jamahal Hill Reports Live from NY as Violent Anti-Israel Mob Attack his Bus

A pro-Palestinian mob was back out on the street in New York City on Friday night breaking windows, vandalizing property and making Jewish girls cry.

The pro-Hamas mob broke the windows of the bus carrying UFC Champion Jamahal Hill to a fight tonight in New York.

Jamahal Hill posted the video on his Instagram page on Friday night.

Jamahal Hill wrote on Instagram, “So protesters in downtown NY decided to attack our bus!!!”

Via Midnight Rider.

The mob was trying to break the windows.

The leftist mob was back out beating out windows and making Jewish girls cry.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

