“Protesters in Downtown NY Decided to Attack Our Bus!” – Former UFC Champion Jamahal Hill Reports Live from NY as Violent Anti-Israel Mob Attack his Bus

A pro-Palestinian mob was back out on the street in New York City on Friday night breaking windows, vandalizing property and making Jewish girls cry.

The pro-Hamas mob broke the windows of the bus carrying UFC Champion Jamahal Hill to a fight tonight in New York.

Jamahal Hill posted the video on his Instagram page on Friday night.

Jamahal Hill wrote on Instagram, “So protesters in downtown NY decided to attack our bus!!!”

Via Midnight Rider.

The mob was trying to break the windows.

#BREAKING Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill and his team are trapped in the middle of a crowd. He stated they’re blocking the road and trying to break the windows!!!

pic.twitter.com/qGzTB0g0ll — Mᴀʀᴛʏs Hᴀɪʀʟɪɴᴇ (@MmaUnderdogs) November 11, 2023

The leftist mob was back out beating out windows and making Jewish girls cry.