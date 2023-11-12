PROJECTION: Psaki Voices Concerns Over Trump’s Warning that He Would Prosecute Criminals in Second Term (VIDEO)

In a segment Sunday, Jen Psaki, a political commentator and former White House Press Secretary, issued a dire warning about the potential actions of former President Donald Trump if he were to secure a second term.

Psaki warned of an ‘authoritarian shift,’ projecting a landscape where Trump would prosecute political adversaries, deploy troops against protesters, and undermine the rule of law.

Psaki highlighted Trump’s alleged plans as deeply ‘concerning,’ labeling them as “authoritarian banana republic type stuff.” She pointed to reports of Trump’s strategies to launch investigations against his ‘critics’ and plans to invoke the Insurrection Act, allowing military deployment against civil demonstrations.

“The threat of a second Trump term is still very real, and the things he is saying right now are some of the most concerning things we have ever heard him say… Trump is forecasting that in a second term, he will wield power however he chooses, unconstrained by the rule of law,” Psaki said.

“This is some truly scary, authoritarian Banana Republic-type stuff, and we should hear it that way. Just yesterday, he took to Truth Social to imply that Democrats or any political opponents, frankly, are the greatest threat to America and need to be rooted out like vermin,” she added.

“His team has also started to map out plans to invoke the Insurrection act on his first day in office, which basically would allow him to dispatch the military against civil demonstrations. Think about how crazy that is.”

Psaki also cited reporting from the far-left Washington Post and the New York Times about Trump’s plans to investigate and deport illegal immigrants and reinstate the Muslim ban.

“Joe Biden isn’t perfect. No candidate is, by the way. But we have to understand what the alternative is here.

“If elected to a second term, Donald Trump would prosecute anyone he deems an enemy, unleash troops on protesters, and essentially unravel the rule of law as we know it,” Psaki said. “And this time, he plans to line his administration with people who will actually help him do it… The speeches are getting much more disturbing and much more unhinged, and we should all hear it that way.”

WATCH:

Psaki: “If elected to a second term, Donald Trump would prosecute anyone he deems an enemy, unleash troops on protesters, and essentially unravel the rule of law as we know it … But sure, Joe Biden is 3 years older and occasionally trips over things.” pic.twitter.com/4v2gHmHVQh — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 12, 2023

Critics of the Biden regime say that Psaki’s comments are a reflection of what is happening under the Biden regime.

Biden regime has weaponized the justice system against its political opponents and critics. Critics point to the regime’s efforts to investigate and prosecute whistleblowers, its use of surveillance against protesters, categorizing MAGA supporters, Christians, and concerned parents as extremists, its raiding of the homes of people who attended the January 6th protest on the Capitol, its attempts to limit freedom of speech and the nonstop indictments of Donald Trump.

Donald Trump has been indicted on a total of 91 criminal charges in four separate cases.

New York: In March 2023, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 felony counts in connection with hush money payments to a porn star.

In March 2023, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 felony counts in connection with hush money payments to a porn star. Florida: In June 2023, Trump was indicted in Florida on 40 felony counts for hoarding classified documents and impeding efforts to retrieve them.

In June 2023, Trump was indicted in Florida on 40 felony counts for hoarding classified documents and impeding efforts to retrieve them. Washington, D.C.: In July 2023, Trump was indicted in Washington, D.C., on four felony counts for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

In July 2023, Trump was indicted in Washington, D.C., on four felony counts for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Georgia: In August 2023, Trump was indicted in Georgia on 13 felony counts for his election interference in that state.

The FBI has been raiding the homes of people who attended the January 6th rally at the Capitol, even though they are innocent of any wrongdoing. These raids are a violation of the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable searches and seizures. They are also a clear example of the Biden regime’s weaponization of the justice system against its political opponents.

One Twitter user wrote, “Hey Jen Psaki, everything you guys said would happen under Trump is happening under Joe Biden. So I really don’t care what you say.”

Hey @jrpsaki everything you guys said would happen under Trump is happening under @POTUS. So I really don’t care what you say — The Yossi Schmidt Show (@YossiShow) November 12, 2023

Does she hear herself? Projection much? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 12, 2023

She just described what is happening today, unraveling the rule of law, targeting people, political prosecutions — Michel Francois (@1tinsoldier1) November 12, 2023

They’re literally prosecuting Trump. How can they say this with a straight face? — BRANDON Lesco (@BrandonLesco) November 12, 2023

MSM networks gaslighting viewers should be a crime. The Biden admin is doing exactly what these talking heads were saying Trump would do if elected in 2016. — Jesse Lyons (@jdlyonsKY) November 12, 2023