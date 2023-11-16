Pro-Palestinian Radicals Clash with Metro Police Outside DNC Headquarters in Washington DC – So Will These Violent Protesters Be Sent to the DC Gulag for 3 Years without Trial?

Pro-Palestinian radicals clashed with Metro Police on Wednesday night outside the Democrat Party Headquarters in Washington DC.

Hundreds of violent pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the DNC.

The radical leftists screamed at and attacked police outside the building.

#BREAKING: Pro-Palestine Protesters are Clashing with Metro DC Police Outside Democratic National Committee Headquarters

#Washington | #DC

Currently Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters have gathered outside the Democratic National Committee Headquarters in Washington,…

Protesters formed a human chain and blocked the entrance to the building.

Police were forced to pull dozens of protesters from the doorway.

All hell is breaking loose at the DNC #DC

** So will the DC police hunt these violent radicals down with hound dogs?

** Will FBI SWAT teams bust through their doors at 6 AM?

** Will military equipment be sent in to intimidate their neighbors?

** Will they hold them in isolation in prison for one full year before trial?

** Will they be sentenced to years in prison?

** Will Judge Amy Berman Jackson lecture them on what a threat they are to society as they are hauled off to prison?

Or will this all be forgotten by morning because of the current tyrants in charge of our Justice system?