Pro-Palestine Protestors Shout Down Cory Booker Chanting “Cory Booker You Can’t Hide, We Charge You with Genocide”

On Sunday, Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-NJ) get out the vote speech at a rally in South Brunswick, New Jersey came to a halt after pro-Palestine protesters interrupted him.

Booker said the protestors were an example of what makes the United States “great.”

“I want to call out to everybody right now … We should know in New Jersey how privileged we are. There are so many places in our country right now—” Booker began. He was then interrupted by protesters shouting, “Ceasefire now!”

The calls became louder as others joined while Booker tried to pacify the crowd saying, “This is what makes America great: the power to protest, the power to have free speech, the power of America.”

Protesters ramped up shouting “Free, free Palestine!” and “Cory Booker, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

Loudspeakers blasted “We Are Family” in an effort to drown out the protesters.

The Washington Examiner reports:

The protest came after a group of liberal activists occupied the offices of numerous Democrats on Friday to demand Congress force Israel to cease its military operations in Gaza. The activists from the far-left organization Code Pink also draped a banner in front of Booker’s office. Code Pink also led a demonstration of more than 300,000 pro-Palestinian protesters in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, as well as a protest to disrupt Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee last week regarding President Joe Biden’s supplemental funding request, which includes more than $14 billion in aid to Israel.