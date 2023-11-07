Pro-Palestine Activists Block St. Charles Missouri Boeing Plant

Early Monday morning, more than 75 activists locked arms to block the entrances of a Boeing plant in St. Charles, Missouri.

Activists say the aircraft company manufactures bombs being used by Israel in the Israel-Hamas war.

Despite Hamas killing babies, raping women and murdering civilians, organizers from the anti-war group Dissenters found time to dance.

Nearly 75 pro-Palestinian demonstrators have merged at the main entrance of this @Boeing facility near St. Charles, Missouri. pic.twitter.com/5719wlcVZn — Brian Munoz (@brianmmunoz) November 6, 2023

According to Riverfront Times:

The activists have a short list of demands: They want Congress and President Biden to call for an immediate ceasefire, as well as all arms sales to Israel to cease. On the ground in St. Charles, they’re holding signs and yelling rally chants, such as “Boeing Boeing what you say? How many kids have you killed today?” “We are joining millions of people across the United States and around the world in demanding an end to Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza and its decades-long occupation of Palestine,” Ellie Tang, a member of the youth anti-war group Dissenters, said in a prepared statement. “We urge Congress and Biden to hear the calls of millions of us living in this country, and push for a ceasefire. Until Congress blocks the bombs, we will.”

The Dissenters website says, “We are taking back our resources from elites, and their violent wars, prisons, police, weapons, and walls. We demand that our institutions and elected officials join us on the right side of history, and defund militarism and endless wars.”