Pro-Hamas Protesters Block Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Video)

Even as Israel has agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza to facilitate a ransom deal with Hamas for the release of some of the hostages taken by Hamas in the October 7 attack on Israel, pro-Hamas protesters in New York City staged a blockade of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. Some of the protesters reportedly glued their hands to the street. The blockade followed a float featuring a Palestinian flag being displayed by the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe of Massachusetts and protesters in the reviewing stands holding up banners.



Communist groups were behind several of the protest groups including ANSWER and the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Banners displayed readers, “Liberation of Palestine and the Planet” and “Genocide Then Genocide Now.”

BREAKING: INDIGENOUS SOLIDARITY WITH PALESTINE The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe of Massachusetts stands in solidarity with Palestine during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade pic.twitter.com/e6TNbqZp6e — Manolo De Los Santos (@manolo_realengo) November 23, 2023

Several groups crashed the parade with some eventually being detained by police:

BREAKING: Several pro-Palestine activists were arrested for staging a sit-in on the march route of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City pic.twitter.com/kv9pUQgO77 — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) November 23, 2023

Protesters block the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade and hold the street! No celebrating the genocide of the indigenous people of the americas, no funding genocide in Palestine pic.twitter.com/iH0mLlrVDT — tracy rosenthal (@two__evils) November 23, 2023

Multiple protests occur this morning as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is underway. Protesters who blocked the street in white jumpsuits and fake blood were arrested, and parade directed around. Dozens also marched in Times Square. pic.twitter.com/a1KNgAjAkx — PRO_NYC (@protest_nyc) November 23, 2023

Earlier in the parade pro-Hamas protesters in the reviewing stands held up banners:

BREAKING: Pro-Palestine protesters unfurl a Free Palestine banner at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City pic.twitter.com/L17bwucE2S — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) November 23, 2023

BREAKING: Activists in NYC for Palestine disrupt the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade from the Grandstand demanding No More Aid for Israel and Free Palestine! #ShutItDown4Palestine pic.twitter.com/qWK3tSpZfD — Manolo De Los Santos (@manolo_realengo) November 23, 2023

