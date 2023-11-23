Pro-Hamas Protesters Block Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Video)

Even as Israel has agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza to facilitate a ransom deal with Hamas for the release of some of the hostages taken by Hamas in the October 7 attack on Israel, pro-Hamas protesters in New York City staged a blockade of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. Some of the protesters reportedly glued their hands to the street. The blockade followed a float featuring a Palestinian flag being displayed by the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe of Massachusetts and protesters in the reviewing stands holding up banners.


Screen image.

Communist groups were behind several of the protest groups including ANSWER and the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Banners displayed readers, “Liberation of Palestine and the Planet” and “Genocide Then Genocide Now.”

Several groups crashed the parade with some eventually being detained by police:

https://twitter.com/wawog_now/status/1727709038001987757

Earlier in the parade pro-Hamas protesters in the reviewing stands held up banners:

The blockade of the Macy’s parade was announced in advance and was apparently allowed to happen:

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

