President Trump’s Older Sister Judge Maryanne Trump Barry Has Passed Away

President Trump’s older sister Judge Maryanne Trump Barry passed away. She was 86.

According to ABC News, first responders arrived at Maryanne Trump Barry’s Fifth Avenue apartment early Monday morning in response to a call that a person had suffered a cardiac arrest.

“Barry was a senior judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit until she retired in 2019. She was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by then-President Ronald Reagan in 1983 and was then appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in 1999 by then-President Bill Clinton.” ABC News reported.

ABC News reported: