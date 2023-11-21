Popular Dutch Conservative Politician Thierry Baudet Viciously Beaten with Beer Bottle Before Election – Releases Video to Supporters Following Attack (VIDEO)

Political newcomer Thierry Baudet stunned the Dutch political scene in March 2019 with a victory in provincial elections. Thierry had been in politics for less than two years.

Baudet’s FvD party is an anti-EU party that called for limits on immigration. Thierry is the self-described founder of the most energetic anti-globalist movement of our time.

Conservative leader Thierry Baudet was sent to the hospital on Monday night after being attacked by a violent thug with a beer bottle just two days before the Netherlands general election.

Thierry Baudet released a video on Twitter-X on Tuesday after the vicious attack.

Thierry Baudet: (translated from Dutch) Dear all, As you have seen, a very nasty incident happened last night in Groningen. I was incredibly lucky. Also the doctors said in the hospital that it could have turned out much worse. I got hit with a beer bottle here on my eye, just above it, thank God, and on the back of my head but just below my fontanelle. So my skull was not damaged and neither was my eye. I slept for a while and looked at how I felt today and yes decided we are going to continue. We have to continue with the campaign. Safety measures adjusted again, tightened up. But we will continue because this is an attack. Not on me personally so much, but an attack on our sound, on our voice, on what we want to say in the Netherlands and which way it should go. And so many Dutch people, as it is also meant to be of course, feel intimidated, feel frightened. That is why this was an act of terror. It is a political attack against thought and we must not bow to it.

FYI: Here is the latest ad for FVD – simply beautiful.

Thierry Baudet spoke with General Mike Flynn recently.