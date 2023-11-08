Poll Finds New House Speaker Mike Johnson Already More Popular Than Kevin McCarthy

New polling from Rasmussen has found that Mike Johnson, the new Republican Speaker of the House is already more popular than Kevin McCarthy, the man he replaced.

Some right leaning pundits suggested this would be the case when Johnson was elected Speaker, because he is an unapologetic conservative.

The liberal media has been working overtime to smear him, so he must be doing something right.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Fast start: Voters like Speaker Johnson ‘better’ than McCarthy America’s voters are giving new House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) the benefit of the doubt, believing that he will be better than any other House leader. Virtually unknown to most voters before his election two weeks ago, nearly half of all likely voters give him the thumbs up, ignoring the mud his critics and the media have thrown at him, including snarky comments about his devotion to the Bible. In the latest Rasmussen Reports daily survey shared with Secrets, 47% of likely voters said that they have a favorable opinion of the 56th speaker. That includes 63% of Republicans and 35% of Democrats. Many also believe that he will be better in the job than ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, including 57% of Republicans. Ron Bonjean, a GOP adviser and a former House and Senate leadership chief communicator, told us, “Voters like Speaker Johnson because he’s relatively unknown and doesn’t have the negative associations with Washington just yet. These ratings show just how much Americans are looking for new leadership to make Washington work instead of constantly being a dysfunctional body.”

Not bad for a new guy.

Hopefully, Johnson will listen to the people and keep or even improve his good numbers.