PIGS FLY: Unhinged, Abrasive, Anti-Trump Actor Now Says He May Vote for Trump

by

We certainly didn’t have this on our 2023 bingo card!

Unhinged, lunatic, Trump-hating actor, Michael Rappaport, now says he may vote for Trump.

When you lost this nut – You know you’re losing!

Michael Rapport: If it comes down to Pig Dick Donald Trump and smoking Joe Biden, I’m sorry. I am sorry. Voting for Pig Dick Donald Trump is on the table. I’m sorry. I’m fucking. I’ll still call him Slob Dick Donald Trump, Pig Dick Donald Trump and all that, but we need to get this whole fucking situation under control.

Welcome to the flock, Brother Rappaport.
We hope you like it here.

Via Midnight Rider.

This metamorphosis has taken awhile. But he finally worked his way out of that paper bag.

Even Vulgar Actor Michael Rappaport Knows Democrats Are Plumb Crazy with Their New “Defund All Police” Movement (VIDEO)

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

