“Pharmageddon” As Thousands Of Pharmacy Employees Walk Out – Is It Time To Prepare With a Medical Emergency Kit?

by

Thousands of workers at the nation’s biggest pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreens, are staging a walkout this week.

The New York Post reported:

From Monday through Wednesday workers at Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid have pledged to call in sick, according to Jerominski. It comes on the heels of a protest earlier this month when Walgreens employees at 200 of its nearly 9,000 locations called out sick. Shortly before that, CVS employees in at least a dozen Kansas stores didn’t show up to work in a separate walkout.

Jerominski says workers are demanding a slate of things to ease the onslaught of duties they have taken on in recent years. Some of the biggest demands include guaranteed hours and better pay for technicians. They also want pharmacists and pharmacy managers to have a direct say in the scheduling.

Walk outs like these are a reason why it’s important to have medicines on hand.

Plus, everyone knows the next medical crisis is just around the corner. Whether it comes in the form of a bioweapon or something much more mundane like a tick bite – you and your family need to be prepared.

That’s where The Wellness Company can help.

Led by Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Jim Thorp, two courageous doctors who frequently speak out against the corrupt establishment, they are doing their utmost to make healthcare accessible to everyone.

Dr. Thorp is making it clear that now is the time to act:

“I’ve strongly recommended stockpiling critical medications including antibiotics since the turn of the century. This has been an incredible investment as many friends, family and patients have benefited. Now, in the fall of 2023, this recommendation is even more crucial.”

“If you have aspirin in your medicine cabinet, you should have a Medical Emergency Kit in your house.”

These Medical Kits are the gold standard in the case of emergency:

They are more affordable and more comprehensive compared to other prescription kits of the same type. And they’re made to last, with a standard shelf life of around 2 years or more, depending on the substance.

The Wellness Company Medical Emergency Kit includes:

  • Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) 875/125 mg – 28 tablets

  • Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

  • Doxycycline Hyclate 100 mg – 60 capsules

  • Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) 500 mg – 30 tablets

  • Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) 800/160 mg – 28 tablets

  • Ivermectin 18mg – 7 compounded capsules

  • Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) 150 mg – 2 tablets

  • Ondansetron (generic Zofran) 4mg – 6 tablets

  • 1 virtual consultation for the kit prescription from a doctor you can trust

  • 1 Emergency Medication Guidebook for safe use.

Together they treat:

Anthrax

Bacterial Vaginosis

Bite Wounds

Bronchitis

Chlamydia

Clostridioides difficile

Colitis

COVID – 19

Gonorrhea

Giardiasis

Lice

Nausea & Vomiting

Pharyngitis

Pinworms
Vaginal Candidiasis

Viral Upper Respiratory Infection

Plague (bioterror)

Pneumonia

Rickettsial Infections

Scabies

Shigella Infection

Sinusitis

Skin Infection

Strep Throat

Syphilis

Tetanus

Tick Exposure

Tonsillitis

Travelers Diarrhea

Trichomoniasis

Tularemia (bioterror)

Urinary Tract Infection

We don’t know when the next crisis will take place so it’s best to prepare now.

Order The Wellness Company’s
Medical Emergency Kits today.
