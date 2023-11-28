Pennsylvania Water System Hacked By Iranian-Backed Hackers, Who Leave Message, “Down with Israel”

The Municipal Water Authority in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, has reported their water system was hacked by an Iranian-backed cyber group on Saturday.

Mathew Mottes, the chairman of the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa, stated that the cyber group called Cyber Av3ngers hacked one of their booster stations.

Penn Live reported the cyber hackers were able to “shut down a pump on a supply line that provides drinking water from the Aliquippa Municipal Water Authority’s treatment plant to Raccoon and Potter townships in Beaver County.”

One of the hacked monitors displayed a message which read, “You have been hacked. Down with Israel. Every equipment ‘made with Israel’ is Cyber Av3ngers legal target.”

Authorities in Pennsylvania have told residents that the water is safe to drink and reassured the hackers could not get access to anything in the water treatment plant.

U.S. Representative Chris Deluzio (D-PA), in a post on Facebook, said, “I am closely monitoring this cyberattack on the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa. My office is in touch with leadership, which reports that there has been no loss of water service for folks.”

He continued, “Federal officials are assisting the investigation, and I remain ready to help with federal agencies.

Attacks on our critical infrastructure like water are unacceptable.”