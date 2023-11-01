Paris: Stars of David Painted on Buildings in Paris Increasing Fears For Jews Across Europe

Star of David Painted on Building in Paris

In Paris, France, fear is increasing for Jewish residents after Stars of David were painted on buildings in the city.

The Times of Israel reports that the symbol, echoing the Nazi regime’s targeting of Jews during the Holocaust, has appeared on at least 60 buildings in the southern district of Paris.

The symbol also appeared over the weekend in several suburbs of the city including Vanves, Fontenay-aux-Roses and Aubervilliers.

The symbols began appearing after the murderous Hamas terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians on October 7.

In some places, like Saint-Ouen, the Stars were accompanied by pro-Palestine slogans like “Palestine will overcome.”

The Times of Israel:

The Union of Jewish Students of France said they were designed to mirror the way Jews were forced by the Nazi regime to wear yellow stars.

“This act of marking recalls the processes of the 1930s and the Second World War which led to the extermination of millions of Jews,” its president Samuel Lejoyeux told AFP.

“The people who did this clearly wanted to terrify,” he added.

The mayor of Aubervilliers, Karine Franclet, condemned the graffiti as being “in total contradiction with the fundamental values that we hold, including tolerance, equality and mutual respect, particularly in the current context.”

France is not the only European country facing these disturbing and threatening acts.

Breitbart News reported that the home of a young Jewish woman, in the Prenzlauer Berg area of Berlin, Germany, was branded with the Star of David in the days after the October 7th attacks.

Star of David Painted on Jewish Residence in Berlin

Le Monde reports that Paris prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incidents. The investigation, for “damage to other people’s property aggravated by the fact that it was committed on the grounds of origin, race, ethnicity or religion,” carries a maximum penalty of four years’ imprisonment and a fine of €30,000.

