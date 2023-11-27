Palestinian Prisoner Released in Hostage Deal Already Under Investigation for Inciting More Terror

Israeli lawmaker Zvi Sukkot filed a complaint last week against Roda Abu Agamiya, one of the Palestinian terrorists released from prison as part of the hostage deal with Hamas.

According to Sukkot, Israeli Police have opened an investigation into Agamiya.

Agamiya was in prison for recruiting terrorists for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, along with additional charges.

She was captured on video after her release leading a crowd with chants of “Allah Akbar” and urging support for Hamas.

Not even the most powerful army can destroy the idea of liberation. Listen to the released “prisoner” Rawda Abu Ajamia cheering on the resistance. pic.twitter.com/AcjHrs5teJ — Jairo I Fúnez-Flores (@Jairo_I_Funez) November 24, 2023

Jewish News Syndicate reports:

Abu Agamiya, from the Dheisheh camp near Bethlehem, was set free on Friday along with 38 other terrorists. In footage shared on Arab social media, she was seen celebrating her release and urging Palestinians to support Hamas. “We are the sword of Mohammed Deif,” exclaimed Abu Agamiya, in reference to the head of Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades “military” wing.

Prior to their release, prisoners were asked to sign a document pledging not to engage in terrorism.

Sukkot shared his concerns to X.

“The Israel Police opened an investigation following a complaint I filed yesterday against Ruda Abu Ajamia, one of the terrorists released as part of the kidnapping deal. Immediately upon her release, the terrorist called for support for Hamas, terrorism and Muhammad Daf – which of course constitutes the offense of incitement and support for a terrorist organization.”