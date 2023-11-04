Palestinian Man in US Illegally Arrested in Houston For Plotting Attack on Jewish Community

A Palestinian man in the US illegally was arrested in Houston for a firearms violation. Sohaib Abuayyash, 20, was in the United States on a non-immigrant visa that expired in 2019, which prohibited him from owning a firearm, Click 2 Houston reported.

Sohaib Abuayyash was allegedly planning to attack Jews in Houston before his arrest. He had studied bomb-making and had affirming statements online about killing Jews.

Abuayyash had also been taking a detailed look online at radical groups that condone violence which included bomb-making.

Per the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Texas:

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a 20-year-old Palestinian citizen for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. The charges allege Sohaib Abuayyash was an alien illegally and unlawfully in the United States. He knowingly possessed a firearm, namely a Canik, model TP9 Elite SC, 9 mm pistol, according to the indictment. The FBI arrested Abuayyash Oct. 19 who remains detained pending further criminal proceedings. He is set to appear for his arraignment Nov. 13 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Yvonne Ho in Houston at 2 p.m. According to the criminal complaint filed upon his arrest, Abuayyash entered the United States on a nonimmigrant visa, which expired in 2019, and has allegedly been in direct contact with others who share a radical mindset. The charges further allege he has been conducting physical training and has trained with weapons to possibly commit an attack. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in federal prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine. The FBI is conducting the investigation.

Christina Bryan, who is a U.S. Magistrate looking at this case, ruled that he must be behind bars pending trial. Abuayyash has also talked about martyrdom and he expressed interest in going to Gaza.

Federal investigators found video of him firing weapons at a shooting range. The firearms violation gave the FBI a good reason to arrest him while they investigated the online activity he was involved with.

This is a danger to our U.S. communities. When we allow people into the United States who don’t want to assimilate as Americans, this is the result. Until the Federal Government does something about our immigration policies, our country will always be under threat.