OUTRAGEOUS! 75-Year-Old Pro-Life Activist with ‘Significant Health Issues’ Convicted For Peacefully Protesting Abortion Clinic – Faces Up to 11 Years in Prison

The extremely corrupt and shameful Biden regime’s Justice Department came under fire for being a two-tiered justice system.

The Biden DOJ convicted Paula Harlow last week of federal conspiracy against rights and FACE offenses for peacefully protesting an abortion clinic in DC back in 2020.

Paulette Harlow, who is 75 years old, participated in a peaceful protest at an abortion clinic in 2020 and didn’t hurt anyone. She can potentially get 11 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

Harlow is the ninth defendant convicted by the Biden Regime related to the peaceful abortion protest.

According to Catholic News Agency, Harlow has significant health issues.

Fox News reported:

The Biden Justice Department is taking some heat after praising the conviction of a 75-year-old pro-life activist for an alleged crime that took place three years ago but so far ignoring hundreds of violent anti-Israel rioters that pepper-sprayed police last week. Last week U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves announced the conviction of Paula “Paulette” Harlow, 75, of Kingston, Massachusetts, for a “federal conspiracy against rights” and Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act violations for participating in a protest at an abortion clinic in 2020. Graves said Harlow and a group of eight others “conspired to prevent fellow citizens from exercising their rights to receive and to provide reproductive health care,” and he praised the conviction for a crime that could carry up to 11 years in prison and $250,000 in fines. But some critics are crying foul, noting that Graves has yet to condemn or preview possible prosecution efforts for roughly 200 pro-Palestinian activists, some armed with pepper spray, who violently rioted at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters and injured six Capitol Police officers on Nov. 15.

The Biden regime loves going after pro-life activists.

“President Biden and his administration have been merciless in their efforts to punish pro-life Americans,” Catholic Vote President Brian Burch told Fox News Digital. “He is doing lasting damage to the trust and integrity of a critical part of government.” as reported by Fox News.

The Gateway Pundit reported in September that the Biden regime convicted three defendants related to this abortion case.

The defendants each face a maximum of 11 years in prison, three years supervised release, and a fine of up to $350,000.

The three defendants – Jonathan Darnel, 41, of Arlington, Virginia.; Jean Marshall, 73, of Kingston, Massachusetts; Joan Bell, 74, of Montague, New Jersey – were each convicted of a felony conspiracy against rights and a FACE Act offense, the DOJ announced in September.



Jean Marshall, Joan Bell