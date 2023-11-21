Yikes! Joe Biden Goes Off-Script as He Discusses Fentanyl Crisis (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday held a meeting on his administration’s effort to stop the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

The fentanyl crisis has gotten worse under Joe Biden thanks to his open borders policies and weak position with China.

More than 70,000 Americans die of fentanyl overdoses per year thanks to Joe Biden.

Joe Biden claimed he is working with Mexico to “disrupt the flow of fentanyl” into the U.S. yet didn’t mention that more than 10 million illegals have poured over the border on his watch.

Biden also absurdly claimed he’s taking China’s Xi Jinping at his word that he will crack down on shipments of fentanyl and fentanyl components (chemicals) to Mexico.

At one point Joe Biden went off-script and seemingly outed one of his neighbors as a drug addict.

“Just in the neighborhood I’m in, next-door neighbor, anyway, just tough stuff,” Biden said catching himself.

Biden goes off script as he discusses fentanyl crisis: "Just in the neighborhood I'm in, next door neighbor, anyway, just tough stuff" pic.twitter.com/2uvWDxcqne — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 21, 2023

This is Joe Biden’s only public event scheduled for the day. He will depart for another vacation in Nantucket on Tuesday evening.