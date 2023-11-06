Oops! Indiana Woman Targeting Jewish School Actually Crashed Car Into Building of Group Labeled Anti-Semitic

On Friday night, Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, drove her Chevy Impala into what she believed to be a Jewish school.

The building actually belongs to The Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge which has been labeled as an anti-Semitic hate group.

She was arrested on a charge of criminal recklessness and police have labeled her a “terrorist” for the act.

According to a police report obtained by FOX59/CBS4, police were called to the building around 11:30 Friday night to investigate a hate crime after Almaghtheh backed her car into the building.

Almaghtheh admitted to police that she targeted the building because she thought it was Jewish.

Almaghtheh told officers she was watching news coverage of the Israel-Hamas war on television and decided to plan an attack on the building because she was offended by the “Hebrew Israelite” symbol on the front of the building. Police said Almaghtheh passed by the building a couple times and called it the “Israel school.”

Outkick reports that she told police that she did “it on purpose” and referenced “her people back in Palestine.”

Fox 59 also reports that Almaghtheh admitted to committing the “hate crime” during a phone call from jail with a family member.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has contacted the FBI to look into the incident further and she could eventually face additional charges.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis said in a statement, “Safety and security for our community is of the utmost importance, and we are more secure and prepared than ever before.”

“Although a Jewish facility was not targeted, solely due to ironic misidentification, this is yet another reminder to maintain security protocols, remain vigilant of suspicious activity and to (report promptly) to the appropriate authorities.”