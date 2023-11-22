NY Court Rules in Favor of Hochul in Landmark Case For Government Overreach Over Quarantine Orders

New York’s Democrat governor Kathy Hochul won an appeal over a lawsuit against her administration’s Covid-19 quarantine rules and regulations.

Rule 2.13: “Isolation and Quarantine Procedures” will give the state of New York the ability to come in your home and take you away to quarantine without any notice and for any virus or infection they deem necessary.

Plaintiffs sued Hochul and the NYS Department of Health arguing the quarantine rules violated their rights and overstepped the separation of powers.

The plaintiffs initially won the lawsuit, however, NY Attorney General Letitia James filed an appeal to overturn the verdict.

The state’s Supreme Court Appellate Division on Tuesday ruled in favor of Hochul.

Noted attorney Harmeet Dhillon reacted to the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division’s ruling.

“Time for SCOTUS to step up and overturn Jacobson v Massachusetts, an outdated decision that enables the violation of our fundamental human and civil rights nationally as happened in COVID and will surely happen again the next time malevolent actors want to manipulate a credulous and enervated populace. We must NEVER let this happen again and this authoritarian decree needs to be reversed at the polls in every state and territory in the nation,” Harmeet Dhillon said.

