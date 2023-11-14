Nurse Jill Steps in to Help Dementia Joe Answer Question on Israel (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday took some questions from reporters in the Oval Office after he hosted a celebration for the Stanley Cup champs.

“Have you urged Israel to take any specific precautions on the hospitals in Gaza?” a reporter shouted at Biden.

Jill Biden jumped in to help her invalid husband: “The hospital in Gaza!” she shouted at Biden as she pointed him to the reporter.

Biden struggled to form a sentence: “It is my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action relative to the hospital.”

WATCH:

Reporters hurl questions at Biden. Jill Biden directs Joe to answer about "the hospital in Gaza." He stumbles around in the dark for a few moments before muttering "the hospital must be protected." Shambolic. pic.twitter.com/McQyz5vJmK — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 13, 2023

A few weeks ago Nurse Jill whispered an answer to Joe Biden after a reporter shouted a question about Israel’s impending ground invasion of Gaza.

A reporter shouted a question at Joe Biden: “Are you urging Israel to delay its ground invasion, sir?”

It was reported last month that Israel was planning a ground invasion of Gaza after Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,300 Jews on October 7.

Biden contradicted his prior statements after he blurted out an answer. Jill Biden watched in horror as Biden thought of something to say. She whispered something to Joe Biden before he lifted his hand and responded to the reporter.

“Israelis can make their own decisions,” Biden said as Jill watched in horror.