How Do They Explain This? Video Shows 386,151 Votes REMOVED from GOP Supreme Court Candidate’s Totals in PA Where She Ended Up Losing by 207,237 (Video)

Audit the Vote PA released an explosive video following the November 7, 2023, Pennsylvania Supreme Court election that has so far been largely ignored.

We hope to change that today.

Thanks to Behizy for posting this on his popular Twitter-X account.

Audit the Vote PA posted video recently that shows 386,151 in-person votes were removed from Pennsylvania Republican Supreme Court candidate Carolyn Carluccio on election night.

Republican Carluccio ended up losing the race by 207,237 votes but no one has given any explanation as to how votes just go down in a crucial election like this.

How do you explain this?

On Tuesday night, The Gateway Pundit spoke with Toni Shuppe the CEO of Audit the Vote PA. Shuppe works along with her partners, Karen Taylor and Vico Bertogli. Vico is the expert on data and analytics who discovered this supposed “glitch” on the State Department website.

Toni Shuppe told The Gateway Pundit that Audit the Vote PA is interested in transparency – “Transparency in the process will equal trust in the outcome.”

Tony added, “When you have the in-person vote totals on the State Department website, go down by 350,000 votes at 9:46 p.m. and no answers as to how that happened. You don’t have transparency in the process and, therefore, won’t have trust in the outcome. And that’s all we’re looking to do is restore public trust in the outcome of our elections.”

At 9:46 PM Carolyn Carluccio had tallied 763,873 votes in the state-wide race.

At that point Carluccio started to lose in-person ballots, according to the Secretary of State website until she went down to 377,722 votes.

How does this happen?

The data was taken from the Secretary of State webpage.

Toni sent the raw data to The Gateway Pundit. And we were able to confirm that these claims are true.

Carolyn Carluccio lost 386,151 in-person votes at 9:46 PM on Election night.

Daniel McCaffery lost 117,549 in-person votes at 9:46 PM on Election night.

That’s a difference of 268,602 more votes lost by Republican Carluccio than Democrat McCaffery.

Daniel McCaffery won the race over Carolyn Carluccio by 207,237 votes.

So this shift in votes definitely swung the vote to the Democrat candidate.

We were able to confirm these losses from the data we were given. The data was taken from the Pennsylvania Department of State website.

Here is the raw data from the race taken from the Secretary of State’s webpage.

There is no explanation for this mysterious drop of vote totals for Republican Carolyn Carluccio.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to the Pennsylvania Secretary of State’s office. We will post any update from the SOS when we hear more.

UPDATE: We put the in-person vote totals from the Supreme Court race in a chart. Here it is.

It looks like another ‘drop and roll’ election.