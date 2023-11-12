Nothing to See Here: Democrats and Anti-Israel Protesters March to Joe Biden’s Beach House Chanting for the Destruction of Israel

HUNDREDS of angry leftists and anti-Israel protesters marched to Joe Biden’s beach house on Saturday chanting for the destruction of Israel.

Protesters, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Via Steve Bannon and Karli Bonne.

PALESTINE SUPPORTOOORS FIGURE OUT SLEEPY JOE IS NEVER AT THE WHITE HOUSE, DESCEND ON DELAWARE TO PROTEST OUTSIDE HIS HOUSE ###pic.twitter.com/mtTdfhUK3b — iBankCoin, A Reliable Source (@iBankCoin4tw) November 11, 2023

Protests near Biden's home: "we accuse you of genocide in Gaza"

Hundreds of Americans protested President Joe Biden's position on the Gaza war near his private home in Wilmington, Delaware. pic.twitter.com/gGbT2wDuIb — Breakingnews (@janetking851241) November 12, 2023

The protesters accused Biden of genocide in Gaza despite the fact that the Gaza population is booming.

There will be no attacks on Hamas when they stop attacking Israel.