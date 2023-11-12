Nothing to See Here: Democrats and Anti-Israel Protesters March to Joe Biden’s Beach House Chanting for the Destruction of Israel

HUNDREDS of angry leftists and anti-Israel protesters marched to Joe Biden’s beach house on Saturday chanting for the destruction of Israel.

Protesters, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The protesters accused Biden of genocide in Gaza despite the fact that the Gaza population is booming.
There will be no attacks on Hamas when they stop attacking Israel.

