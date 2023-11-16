Not Even BIDEN Protected from Leftist Claims of ‘Disinformation’?

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Columnist wonders if he should be banned from social media

Saying things that leftists don’t endorse is dangerous in America these days.

Writing it is even worse.

After all, the “woke” crowd has set up an industry of processes for their complaints about statements that don’t agree with their ideology, creating both condemnation and censorship for those ideas as most social media companies go along.

One federal judge already has likened it to the horrific “Ministry of Truth” created by Orwell and the Supreme Court now is looking at the loss of free speech.

The campaign has been highly effective in that activist social media companies have even demonetized conservative organizations when they make statements that are fully backed by the truth and science simply because they don’t align with Marxist ideology.

And the question now is whether Joe Biden, who has taken America so far into left field there are corn stalks visible, is exempt.

The question is raised by constitutional expert Jonathan Turley, who not only has testified as a constitutional expert before Congress but has represented members in court.

He pointed out a recent State Department “dissent memo” that blasted Biden’s position on the war against Israel.

“What was most notable about the memo is that some administration staffers accused President Joe Biden of ‘spreading misinformation'” he explained.

“It was a moment of crushing irony for some of us who have written and testified against the Biden administration’s censorship efforts. The question is whether, under the administration’s own standards, President Biden should now be banned or blacklisted to protect what his administration has called our ‘cognitive infrastructure.'”

He explained Biden, and other Democrats in Congress, for years “have resisted every effort to expose the sprawling government censorship program that one federal judge described as an ‘Orwellian Ministry of Truth.’ As I have written previously, it included grants to academic and third-party organizations to create a global system of blacklists and to pressure advertisers to withdraw support from conservative sites.”

He noted the House Judiciary Committee recently revealed “another layer” in the Democrats’ system, which is “switchboarding.” Under that, which has been confirmed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the administration intends to control the nation’s “cognitive infrastructure,” and eliminate misinformation, disinformation and malinformation, which is information “based on fact, but used out of context.”

The result of the Democrat plan has been that researchers and politicians, “even satirical sites” have been banned and blacklisted.

“No level of censorship seemed to be sufficient for President Biden, who once claimed that social media companies were ‘killing people’ by not silencing more dissenting voices,” Turley wrote.

The problem now is that those in Biden’s own administration are accusing him of spreading misinformation.

“The five-page State Department memo was signed by 100 State and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) employees and was accompanied by a social media post by a junior foreign affairs staffer, accusing Biden of being ‘complicit in genocide’ in Gaza. The memo accuses Biden of ‘spreading misinformation,’ citing his Oct. 10 speech supporting Israel, and accuses Israel of committing ‘war crimes and/or crimes against humanity under international law.'”

The letter also charges Biden with ignoring facts, which accusations have been sufficient in the past for him to demand censorship. And leftist media outlets have been spreading false information, too, he said.

“There is, of course, not even a whisper (let alone a loud demand) for censorship or suspension of any of these figures or outlets, because that is not how the administration’s policies over ‘misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation’ — what it terms ‘MDM’ — work. The administration at one point insisted that it would police this ‘MDM space’ to target views on a sweeping range of subjects, including racial justice and the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

And, he wondered, “what will the Biden MDM space-rangers do with President Biden?”

“Nothing,” he said.

