With No Chance to Say Goodbye- J6 Political Hostage Struggles with Helping Family Honor His Mother

I was truly blessed to be with my mother when she passed in 2012, along with my sisters holding her hand while she took her last breath. In 2016, although I was across the country when my dad died, I was able to fly to my stepmom’s side immediately after and then be at his viewing. Afterward, I flew back a few months later to attend his glorious funeral at Arlington Cemetery. These are things that we might not even think twice about wanting to do or being able to do for the ones we love.

Thomas “Tommy” Smith will not have the same opportunity to mourn and support his family. He is in the DC Gulag being held as a political hostage of the Biden DOJ.

On Saturday, November 11th, Smith’s mother passed away. Although she was Smith’s stepmom, he had been with her since he was 5, she was always nothing less than Mom to him. They were very close for 40 years and had a relationship that had them joking that he was “her favorite.”

She became ill over the years suffering from back and heart problems, COPD, and was recently diagnosed with sclerosis. Two years ago, Smith built an elevator in his parent’s home to help his mom. He finished it just in time to also help his father who ended up losing both of his legs.