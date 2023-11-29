NFSC Movement Speaks Out Despite Xi Jinping’s Efforts to Muzzle Dissent

(Note: This is a sponsored post from NewNoah. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of Gateway Pundit)

by Matt Palumbo

Ahead of Xi Jinping’s visit to San Francisco, his cronies were already plotting to shut down protests from his critics in the New Federal State of China (NFSC) protest, and even preventing it from being covered in the press.

Xi, was determined to suppress any dissenting voices, especially those associated with the NFSC movement. The NFSC, a group advocating for democratic reforms and independence for various regions within China, had gained international attention for its bold stance against the Chinese Communist Party, and is the largest organization opposing Xi’s dictatorship.

During a real America’s Voice interview, NFSC member Roy Guo revealed that Xi sent diplomats to pressure certain media organizations against covering the NFSC protests – which was largely successful, resulting in a virtual blackout of coverage from the mainstream press. Only a local ABC affiliate mentioned the NFSC protest in their coverage of the Xi-Biden meeting, in a brief segment that lasted just over a minute. They interviewed Ava Chen, who told them “We are here to send a message to Xi this is not a place for him to be. He is a dictator. He is a totalitarian dictatorship, and democracy and freedom don’t have any room for him. We are here to send him a message that we absolutely want to take him down.”

The NFSC, which has long called for the destruction of the CCP has recently started using the term XiCP instead of CCP to reflect Xi’s total solidification of power over the Party. As is standard in Communist regimes, a handful of potential threats to Xi within the party have mysteriously disappeared, such as China’s former top foreign affairs diplomat Qin Gang, and Defense Minister Li Shangfu. Just last month, Li Keqiang, the 7th Premier of the People’s Republic of China (the nation’s no. 2), died of a heart attack under mysterious circumstances in October after being dropped in a leadership shuffle last year.

This is just the latest case of the “XiCP’s” infiltration of America, including our media. In addition to TikTok, which has been the XiCP’s most successful asset in brainwashing young minds, radio stations across 15 U.S. cities already broadcast China state-run media, and dissident groups like the Epoch Times and NFSC themselves are often victims of attempted cyberattacks.

As the nonprofit Freedom House documented, for over the past decade, communist authorities have carried out reprisals and obstructions against American news outlets “for investigative reports detailing the assets of party leaders’ relatives, critical coverage of the Chinese economy, or unfavorable reporting about Xi Jinping.”

One of the most notable cases of this was back in 2017 when Miles Guo (also known as Guo Wengui) was set to give an interview on Voice of America to expose communist leadership, only for the interview to be mysteriously shut down. Five VOA journalists were put on leave following the incident due to serious concerns they were influenced by Xi and his other leadership. Not coincidentally, Guo is the founder of the NFSC – and the XiCP hasn’t given up on trying to censor him and his movement since.

About the author: Matt Palumbo is the author of The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros (2021), Dumb and Dumber: How Cuomo and de Blasio Ruined New York (2020), Debunk This!: Shattering Liberal Lies (2019), and Spygate (2018).