NFL RedZone Studio Evacuated, Emergency Sirens Blast During Live Game (VIDEO)

Football fans watching the NFL RedZone broadcast of the Buffalo Bills vs. the Philadelphia Eagles were quite confused when an emergency alarm started to sound off during the middle of the live broadcast.

NFL RedZone Host Scott Hansen was calling the game when all of a sudden, an alarm started to sound in the background of the NFL RedZone studio in Inglewood, California.

Hanson, entirely shocked by the alarm, told viewers, “This is the first in my twenty-something years of broadcasting career.”

He continued, “We have an alarm going off in the studios of NFL RedZone right now, in our studios here in Inglewood, California. We are being told we need to evacuate the building. We do not know the nature of the emergency.”

WATCH:

#BREAKING: The NFL Redzone Studio is being evacuated as alarms blares in the background

⁰#Inglewood | #California Currently During the Bills Vs the Philadelphia Eagles game, a live TV announcement was issued instructing individuals in the NFL Redzone studio in Inglewood,… pic.twitter.com/vHJTBiDVh2 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 27, 2023

Per Deadline:

Shortly after the alarm sounded, Hanson took to X and wrote, “Well, that was…. interesting. Alarm has stopped. Apparently all clear. Still waiting on details.”