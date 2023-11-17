New Poll Finds Donald Trump Leading Joe Biden by Double Digits in Ohio

Donald Trump has a commanding double digit lead over Joe Biden in Ohio, according to new polling.

Even when you take third party candidates into consideration, Trump still comes out on top.

This is very good news for Trump because Ohio is a must-win state.

Former President Donald Trump has a double-digit lead over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head race in Ohio–which grows when third party candidates are in the mix–while he dominates his Republican primary challengers, per a poll.

The Emerson College/Fox 8 Cleveland poll, published on Thursday, shows that 50 percent of registered voters in the Buckeye State back Trump for the presidency in a two-way race with Biden. Biden, who holds an abysmal 32 percent approval rating in this poll, sits 12 points behind Trump at 38 percent, with another 12 percent undecided.

Trump supporters were asked if they would still vote for Trump if he were convicted down the line in one of his four criminal cases. More than four in five would vote for Trump even if convicted, while seven percent would not support him. Twelve percent are unsure if a conviction would change their minds.

When the ballot is expanded to include declared third-party presidential candidates independent Robert Kennedy Jr., Green Party candidate Cornel West, and progressive Jill Stein, Biden loses more support than Trump, whose lead expands.

The same poll also looked at the 2024 GOP primary field. See the details below:

Trump won Ohio in 2016 and 2020. It’s reasonable to expect that he would do the same in 2024.

