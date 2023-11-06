New Jersey Top Democrat George Norcross Kicked Out of Philadelphia Eagles Game Over American-Israeli Flag Display (VIDEO)

New Jersey’s influential Democratic political leader, George Norcross, was kicked out from his private suite during a Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday.

The incident occurred after he displayed an American-Israeli flag from his luxury suite at Lincoln Financial Field during the Eagles’ match against the Dallas Cowboys.

This act led to a confrontation with security personnel, which subsequently resulted in Norcross being escorted out of the stadium.

The flag, which showcased the American flag on one half and the Israeli flag on the other, was an apparent gesture of support for the Jewish nation. However, a stadium official claimed that flags have been banned at the stadium as part of a “longstanding policy,” according to the New York Post.

The confrontation escalated when Norcross reportedly became “verbally and physically abusive” after being approached by security about the flag display.

This altercation was captured in a video that circulated on social media, showing Norcross in a heated exchange with a security guard before being led away. Another security officer was seen removing the flag from its position.

New Jersey Democrat and multi-millionaire George Norcross was forcibly removed from the Philadelphia Eagles game for displaying a banner featuring the American and Israeli flag.pic.twitter.com/EkDDbmBijl — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 6, 2023

Lincoln Financial Field’s policy on signs and banners states that security has the authority to remove any item that is “potentially offensive.” The policy further elaborates that “signs, banners, or similar items that are obscene or indecent, not event-related, potentially offensive to other patrons, capable of blocking views of other fans or otherwise deemed dangerous or inappropriate by the Eagles are prohibited.”

George Norcross has threatened legal action against the Eagles, the NFL, and the involved security company, according to Politico.

In a statement, Norcross expressed his disappointment, saying, “As a longtime passionate fan and season ticket holder, I have watched the Eagles/NFL make clear and strong statements on numerous important civil justice issues and ethnic and world conflicts, including supporting the people of Ukraine. So, as a strong supporter of Israel — a country which was viciously attacked by the terrorist group Hamas less than a month ago — I thought it was an important statement to make.”

Norcross further claimed that he was “assaulted” by the staff of Lincoln Financial Field. He urged other supporters of Israel to voice their concerns to the team and the NFL. The grounds on which Norcross is considering suing remain unspecified, and representatives of the Eagles have yet to comment on the matter.