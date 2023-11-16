New Hampshire to Biden and Democrats – Get Bent, We’re Keeping Our ‘First in the Nation’ Primary Date

Joe Biden and the Democratic party changed their primary schedule for 2024 to make South Carolina first.

They claimed that they were doing it for the sake of ‘diversity’ but that’s nonsense. They did it because South Carolina dragged Biden across the finish line in the 2020 Democrat primary.

New Hamshire, which has historically been the first primary, was told to change their date but that’s not going to happen.

NBC News reports:

N.H. sets presidential primary date for Jan. 23, defying Biden’s new primary order New Hampshire on Wednesday announced Jan. 23 as the date of its presidential primary, setting up the second GOP contest of 2024 eight days after the Iowa caucuses — and defying President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee’s plans to give South Carolina the party’s first primary contest. The move means the Granite State will remain first on the primary calendar, but it faces punishment from the DNC, including but not limited to the potential loss of delegates to the Democratic convention, for not following the party’s new order, which was recommended by Biden. The conflict between New Hampshire and national Democrats means Biden’s name will be missing from the New Hampshire presidential primary ballot this year. New Hampshire has held its “first in the nation” primary status for more than a century. And in 1975, the state enacted a law that required the primary to take place at least seven or more days before any other state. Jan. 23 “complies with our state statute, requiring our presidential primary to be at least seven days before any similar event, and it preserves the position of the traditional Iowa caucus,” New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan said at a press conference Wednesday.

Here’s a short video report:

New Hampshire is defying President Biden and the DNC by remaining the first primary in the nation, rejecting their plan to put South Carolina first. "Republicans and Democrats up here were just not having it," CBS News' @JakeMRosen reports. https://t.co/DOT2Jnp0aZ pic.twitter.com/NCbvkizXaK — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 15, 2023

Biden lost the New Hampshire primary in 2020. Could he lose it again?