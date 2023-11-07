New Emails Show DHS Created Stanford University ‘EIP’ Censorship Group Before 2020 Election – The Gateway Pundit Was Second Most Targeted Outlet – Now Is Lead Plaintiff in the MO-LA v Biden Lawsuit

New emails released by the House Judiciary Committee reveal the Biden Department of Homeland Security created a Stanford University “disinformation” group that censored Americans’ speech before, during, and after the 2020 election. The group, known as the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP), worked with DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to flag, suppress and remove online speech in coordination with big tech companies.

The Gateway Pundit was a top target of EIP in the 2020 election. New information leaked from the investigation into EIP found that The Gateway Pundit was also a top target of EIP during the 2022 election.

In October 2020 the tech giants, working with EIP, would NOT ALLOW any of our factual and exclusive content of Hunter, his financial crimes, his orgies, his hookers video and photos to be posted on their platforms.

The Gateway Pundit later discovered that we were the top censored website by EIP during the 2020 election. EIP especially targeted our exclusive Hunter Biden coverage that came directly from his laptop. EIP would not allow Americans to see this factual information.

The Gateway Pundit topped the list, impressively nearly doubling its closest competitor, with a 46 “incidents” on election integrity, next to 26 incidents by our friends at Breitbart.com.

Twitter later deleted our page entirely when we posted video of vans loaded with mysterious boxes of ballots entering the TCF Center in Detroit late on election night.

The Gateway Pundit is currently the lead plaintiff in the Missouri-Louisiana v. Biden lawsuit on free speech. We expect this historic case on free speech rights in America may reach the Supreme Court in the coming months.

The EIP, in less than a few months after its launch, was handling millions of takedown requests from mostly governmental agents and actors. Conservatives were their targets.

The New York Post reported: