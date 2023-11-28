New Book by Former CNN Host Brian Stelter is a BIG FAT FLOP

Former CNN host Brian Stelter has just released a new book that’s all about how much he hates FOX News and so far, it is a tremendous failure.

Despite the fact that Stelter has gone on pretty much any news show that would have him on to promote the book, initial sales are terrible.

When Stelter was still on CNN, his whole routine was basically just talking about what was happening on FOX News, so his new book is just an extension of that. This is all he knows how to do, apparently.

Mediaite reports:

Brian Stelter’s Fox News Book ‘Network of Lies’ Has Lackluster Sales in First Week In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving weekend, former CNN anchor and media reporter Brian Stelter was nearly ubiquitous in the political media world, promoting his new book Network of Lies on various outlets and even hosting a tony and star-studded book party at the legendary Michael’s in New York. Unfortunately for Stelter and his publisher, Simon & Schuster, the promotion and strong reviews have not yet turned into book sales: less than 4,000 copies were sold in its first week. Network of Lies provides a detailed tick-tock of what went on inside Fox News as it dealt with the defamation suit brought against them by Dominion Voting Systems, which concluded with a whopping $787,500,000 settlement last Spring. Published on November 14, Stelter’s book sold 3,807 copies in its first week, according to Nielsen BookScan. Those numbers are down 82% from his previous book about Fox (Hoax), which saw first-week sales of 20,832 in August 2020, according to BookScan.

The report goes on to say that Stelter’s book is not going to make it onto the NY Times best seller list. What a shame.

If people wanted to read Stelter’s new book, he’d probably still have a job at CNN.