NBC Mocked for Going After Ron DeSantis for Bringing Up Joe Biden’s “Kid,” 53-year-old Hunter

by
53-year-old man “child” Hunter Biden

NBC News went after Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis for bringing up Joe Biden’s “kid,” 53-year-old Hunter.

In an interview on Fox News, DeSantis said, “I think the kids are out of bounds. I didn’t think that was an appropriate thing to do.”

DeSantis’ comments came after Wednesday nights Republican presidential debate after Vivek Ramaswamy mentioned Nikki Haley’s daughter.

“I keep the kids out of it for sure,” DeSantis said.

NBC News covered DeSantis’ remarks on Fox with the headline, “Ron DeSantis says it’s ‘out of bounds’ to attack candidates’ kids — except for Hunter Biden.

The NBC story then goes on to provide examples of DeSantis discussing Hunter, “But out on the campaign trail, the governor does not shy from making a punchline out of Hunter Biden, 53, joking about his history of addiction and embarrassing details of his personal life that have surfaced publicly.”

NBC’s ridiculous premise of correlating minor children with a grown man with a history of drug problems, disturbing personal relationships and a myriad of questionable behaviors, was universally mocked on social media.

DeSantis press secretary Jeremy Redfern weighed in.

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

